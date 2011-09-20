Sydney's Policy Towards Brothels Is Actually Quite Lenient

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A proposal to build a massive brothel in Sydney, Australia, recently collapsed after the city council nixed the idea.The owners of the brothel, Stiletto, had wanted to expand the number of working rooms to 40 and create a special wing for “group bookings,” a project that would have cost around $12 million, according to the Telegraph.



But it wasn’t Stiletto’s business model that got the proposal denied.

It was the size and scope of the project, which council members likened to the “Westfield of brothels”–a reference to the giant shopping mall chain.

Explained one council member:

We’re not prudes, we’re not opposed to brothels, but we have a policy of anti-clustering, spreading them out.

Most local residents also seemed to have no problem with the proposal; their only objection was the area was “already well served by brothels and that there was no need to expand Stiletto,” the Telegraph reported.

Local police reportedly had no problem with the plan, either.

Brothels are legal in some parts of Australia including New South Wales, where Sydney is located.

