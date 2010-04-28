Five Failed Paywalls And What We Can Learn From Them

Many newspapers, magazines and news sites have already discovered — the hard way — why charging readers didn’t work for them.
Here are five of them, and some analysis on why they didn’t work >
Project for Excellence in Journalism’s annual state of the news industry study found that 82% of users would abandon their favourite news site if they put up a paywall.
Still, executives consider several reasons why they should put up a paywall, such as:
– They have exclusive information that nobody else has — and can charge for it.
– Sites are able to charge higher ad rates, because they will have better demographics on their users and can market their site as a “premium” experience.
– An additional revenue stream might make up for print advertising that continues to fall.
– They train people to pay for content, after years of experiencing it for free elsewhere.
NYTimes online ad inventory would immediately become more scarce and, therefore, more valuable. NYT readers would see fewer “Ancestry.com” and Google performance ads. The margin on ad sales and serving would go up. Advertising on NYTimes.com would once again become a premium, prestigious experience. NYT would be able to charge more for online ads shown to subscribers because it would have better demographic information.
The New York Times, a New-York based daily newspaper
Site: www.nytimes.com
Date up: September 18, 2005
Date taken down: September 18, 2007
Pricing: $49.95 a year, or $7.95 a month, for online columnists' articles and newspaper archives.
What happened: The paper was looking for a new revenue stream. The Times said the project had met expectations, drawing 227,000 paying subscribers -- out of 787,000 over all -- and generating about $10 million a year in revenue. 'But our projections for growth on that paid subscriber base were low, compared to the growth of online advertising,' Vivian L. Schiller, senior vice president and general manager of the site, told the Times at the time. The Times also wanted to open the site up to search engine results, which were just beginning to build at the time.
The Atlantic Monthly, a literary and cultural magazine covering a range of topics.
Site: www.theatlantic.com
Date taken down: January 2008
Pricing: Only print subscribers had access to the site.
What happened: The Atlantic's paywall was removed once the magazine decided to rebrand itself as a multi-platform business. James Bennet, the editor in chief, told the New York Times at the time that the site 'functioned for too long as just a marketing arm for the print magazine, rather than publication in its own right.' The Atlantic has since added several verticals and bloggers to its site. According to Quantcast, TheAtlantic.com gets 2.5 million unique visitors per month.
Johnston Press, The UK regional publisher with more than 300 titles
Site: Six local papers' sites including Carrick Gazette and the Whitby Gazette
Date up: November 2009
Date taken down: March 2010
Pricing: Some sites had teasers of articles and then suggested readers buy the print version, others required user registration, and a few titles erected a paywall which cost £5 (about $7.65) for 3 months of access.
What happened: The walls were erected to understand 'the dynamics around consumer paid-for content.' But the number of paid subscribers who signed up were reportedly in the low double-digits. The Guardian's media writer Roy Greenslade has a theory on why it failed: The sites are ugly, out-of-date and rarely updated and dysfunctional. Also? 'Even if people paid for access they found that some stories were no more than teasers. After a couple of paragraphs of copy, subscribers were told they must buy the print edition to read the full story. So why pay?'
The Valley Morning Star, a small newspaper in Harlingen, Texas.
Site: www.valleymorningstar.com
Date up: July 15, 2009
Date taken down: April 1, 2010
Pricing: Cost $3.95 a month, 75 cents per day
Why it failed: The paper, which has a circulation of about 23,000, was chosen as a test case for Freedom Communications Inc.'s stable of newspapers. The goal was to experiment with how they could balance user traffic and online advertising, and also getting better analytics. The Valley Morning Star put up their paywall after hearing complaints from readers. Publisher Tyler Patton said 'providing free and unfiltered access to our web site better complements our mission going forward.'
Newsday, Long Island's daily
Site: www.newsday.com
Date up: October 2009
Date taken down: Still up!
Pricing: $5 a week or $260 a year. Newspaper subscribers get free access, as well as anyone who pays for Optimum Cable, which is owned by Newsdays' owners and Cablevision.
Description: The site's relaunch with the paywall cost its owners $4 million. But only 35 people signed up after three months. The paywall is truly about giving Internet subscribers an additional product, and 75% of them live on Long Island. Newsday could tell advertisers that they specifically target Long Island readers, and perhaps jack up prices. Cablevision's president of Local Media, Tad Smith, wrote in a memo to staffers that the paywall plan is part of the bundled package with the TV subscription service. 'The way to measure success for newsday.com is not, therefore, to count how many people sign up to pay $260 per year for access to the website,' he wrote. 'Our objective instead is to grow our target audience's utilization of newsday.com's great content and tools. How does this create value? Those who value the website's benefits are more likely to be retained as Cablevision or Newsday subscribers, and the enhanced retention improves the economics of our business.'
Variety, one of Hollywood's top trades
Site: www.variety.com
Date up: December 2009
Date taken down: It's still here!
Pricing: A year's subscription is $329.99 a month (includes print delivery, if you want it). Non-subscribers may access only five pages of content in a month. and need to register for the site. Content unaffected by the paywall includes the home page, headlines, brief article summaries and search results.
What happened: The AP reported that the newspaper expected to lose many of its roughly 2.5 million monthly online visitors, it values more highly the 25,000 subscribers of its daily printed version and 30,000 subscribers of its weekly printed version. Executives said advertisers don't care about huge traffic numbers, only their monied industry colleagues who would probably get a subscription to the site. In January 2010 (the first full month with the paywall), these numbers plummeted by 36% and 46%, respectively. But the main reason why we consider Variety is 'failure' is because there is an easy work-around to see Variety.com's content for free.
