Five Failed Paywalls And What We Can Learn From Them

Many newspapers, magazines and news sites have already discovered — the hard way — why charging readers didn’t work for them.



Here are five of them, and some analysis on why they didn’t work >

Project for Excellence in Journalism’s annual state of the news industry study found that 82% of users would abandon their favourite news site if they put up a paywall.

Still, executives consider several reasons why they should put up a paywall, such as:

– They have exclusive information that nobody else has — and can charge for it.

– Sites are able to charge higher ad rates, because they will have better demographics on their users and can market their site as a “premium” experience.

– An additional revenue stream might make up for print advertising that continues to fall.

– They train people to pay for content, after years of experiencing it for free elsewhere.

NYTimes online ad inventory would immediately become more scarce and, therefore, more valuable. NYT readers would see fewer “Ancestry.com” and Google performance ads. The margin on ad sales and serving would go up. Advertising on NYTimes.com would once again become a premium, prestigious experience. NYT would be able to charge more for online ads shown to subscribers because it would have better demographic information.

Read more: http://www.businessinsider.com.au/2009/1/our-plan-to-fix-the-new-york-times-nyt#ixzz0mKug8jCg NYTimes online ad inventory would immediately become more scarce and, therefore, more valuable. NYT readers would see fewer “Ancestry.com” and Google performance ads. The margin on ad sales and serving would go up. Advertising on NYTimes.com would once again become a premium, prestigious experience. NYT would be able to charge more for online ads shown to subscribers because it would have better demographic information.

Read more: http://www.businessinsider.com.au/2009/1/our-plan-to-fix-the-new-york-times-nyt#ixzz0mKug8jCg NYTimes online ad inventory would immediately become more scarce and, therefore, more valuable. NYT readers would see fewer “Ancestry.com” and Google performance ads. The margin on ad sales and serving would go up. Advertising on NYTimes.com would once again become a premium, prestigious experience. NYT would be able to charge more for online ads shown to subscribers because it would have better demographic information.

Read more: http://www.businessinsider.com.au/2009/1/our-plan-to-fix-the-new-york-times-nyt#ixzz0mKug8jCg NYTimes online ad inventory would immediately become more scarce and, therefore, more valuable. NYT readers would see fewer “Ancestry.com” and Google performance ads. The margin on ad sales and serving would go up. Advertising on NYTimes.com would once again become a premium, prestigious experience. NYT would be able to charge more for online ads shown to subscribers because it would have better demographic information

Read more: http://www.businessinsider.com.au/2009/1/our-plan-to-fix-the-new-york-times-nyt#ixzz0mKurUYGo NYTimes online ad inventory would immediately become more scarce and, therefore, more valuable. NYT readers would see fewer “Ancestry.com” and Google performance ads. The margin on ad sales and serving would go up. Advertising on NYTimes.com would once again become a premium, prestigious experience. NYT would be able to charge more for online ads shown to subscribers because it would have better demographic information

Read more: http://www.businessinsider.com.au/2009/1/our-plan-to-fix-the-new-york-times-nyt#ixzz0mKurUYGo We wondered what some different paywalls looked like and why the organisations eventually broke them down.

Click through to learn more >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.