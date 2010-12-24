Ex-Morgan Stanley Banker And Ex-Hedge Funder Becomes Advisor To Columbia Journalism Review

NOTE: The original version of this article described Neil Barsky’s hedge fund as “failed.” This was an unfair characterization. Like lots of hedge funds, Barsky’s fund did have a rough 2008, but in 2009, when Barsky made the decision to close the fund, he was still managing nearly $1 billion, which was more than enough to sustain the business. Barsky also posted strong long-term returns over the life of the fund. Our original characterization of the fund was based on the article we link to below, and we apologise for it.

First he was a Wall Street journal reporter. Then he started a hedge fund. Then he closed his hedge fund. Now he’s going back to journalism.

Neil Barsky closed his hedge fund, Alson Capital Partners, last year.

The Columbia Journalism Review just made chairman of its board of advisors, FinAlternatives writes.

He’s a J-school alum from 1984.

Barsky ran Alson Capital from 2000. At its peak, he had $3.5 billion AUM. But that dwindled to $800 million by last year.

Before Alson and before the Wall Street Journal, he was an equity research analyst at Morgan Stanley.

