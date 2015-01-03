28 Fast Food Items That Failed

Not every item on a fast food menu can be a hit.
We’ve highlighted items from top fast food chains like McDonald’s, Taco Bell, and Burger King that just didn’t resonate with customers.
From unappetizing to flavorless, here are some of the biggest fails.
McDonald's chicken wings were too spicy, too expensive, and too unappetizing for the average customer. Before taking Mighty Wings off the market in November 2013, McDonald's put the remaining product on sale for 60 cents each instead of $US1.
Customers weren't particularly thrilled by this new menu offering, and the item was later pulled.
Since the disappearance of the McHotdog from McDonald's menu, the hot dog has reappeared in Japan as a breakfast item.
McDonald's offered pizza in the late 1980s and in the early '90s.
This made-to-order pizza didn't go over too well with customers, who weren't fond of the long wait times and who preferred to purchase their pizzas somewhere else.
The huge sandwich was way too big for customers, who apparently didn't want oversized omelettes -- and a surplus of cholesterol -- first thing in the morning.
McDonald's continued its streak of introducing foods other than burgers onto its menu in the late '70s with McSpaghetti.
McDonald's customers were not intrigued, but some international McDonald's still sell this item.
The Hula burger was McDonald's failed option for Catholics who coudn't eat meat on Fridays during Lent. The sandwich combined pineaple and melted cheese. If people weren't going to eat meat, it was clear that they would rather have a Filet-O-Fish than a pineapple and cheese sandwich.
McDonald's attempted to appeal to dieters in 1991 with the McLean Deluxe, a burger that was marketed as 91% fat free. To make up for the absence of fat, the burger was infused with water and carrageen (seaweed extract).
The McDLT wasn't anything special -- it was simply a burger with lettuce and tomato.
McDonald's tried to entice customers with styrofoam packaging that separated the lettuce and tomato from the burger for maximum freshness. It didn't work, particularly since environmental advocates attacked the packaging.
Burger King tried to compete with White Castle sliders on numerous occasions. The burger chain offered Burger Bundles in the late '80s, Burger Buddies shortly after, as well as Burger Shots in the late 2000s. Changing the name didn't help; Burger King's customers did not seem to want to purchase these tiny sliders.
Even though Taco Bell's slogan is 'think outside the bun,' the taco chain made a taco burger, bun and all. Customers were not intrigued by the ground-beef taco burger, and decided to stick to tacos at Taco Bell and burgers at other establishments. However, some customers miss the retired item; a small but loyal Facebook group, 'Taco Bell Please Bring Back The Bell Beefer,' begs the taco chain to revive the product.
The name alone might make your stomach turn. In the 1980s, Taco Bell attempted to diversify its menu with this item, but they were forced to pull it after a number of reported incidents of food poisoning.
Burger King attempted to lighten up their fries with this low-calorie alternative, but customers seemed to prefer the real thing instead. The burger empire dropped them from its menu in 2014.
Dairy Queen's Breeze was offered from 1990 to 2000, and it was marketed as a healthier option to the chain's iconic Blizzard milkshake. The Breeze used frozen yogurt instead of ice cream as an ingredient, but Dairy Queen's customers weren't interested at all. In fact, so few people purchased the product, that the frozen yogurt would often spoil before it was ever used.
Wendy's has tried to sell breakfast items multiple times, but it has yet to prove to be a success. For now, they have pulled breakfast items off the menu again.
Wendy's made another attempt to go healthy with these Subway-esque sandwiches. This option was not appealing to customers, and the item was later pulled.
These cheesy fries asked customers to do a little work: shake up fries in a bag with powdered cheese. In theory, it sounds like it could work, but this product didn't stay on the market very long.
The McAfrika -- a pita with beef, cheese, lettuce, and tomato -- was an enormous PR disaster. The sandwich was released in Norway during a famine in southern Africa. Unsurprisingly, McDonald's pulled the sandwich.
In summer 2013, Canadian McDonalds chains released the limited-edition McLobster, which promised '100% fresh Atlantic lobster,' for a curiously low price below $US7. Unsurprisingly, stomachs were turned and reactions were strong.
Wendy's attempt at a salad bar offered an all-you-can-eat buffet addition with hot food to the chain restaurant, but it was unsuccessful, and Wendy's nixed it.
McDonald's tried to appeal to gourmand grownups with this quarter pound burger. The 'secret sauce' on the burger didn't help; after a huge marketing campaign, it wound up being one of the most expensive failures in McDonald's history.
This healthy option didn't last too long, even if some people were fans of the shakable salads. But that was the problem -- not enough people wanted to purchase it. Proof: a Facebook page called 'Bring Back The McDonald's Salad Shakers' exists, but has less than 500 members.
In the 1970s, McDonald's introduced this fried snack that substituted chicken for chopped onions. It didn't last very long.
McDonald's attempted to do Mexican food in the early '90s with chicken fajitas and breakfast burritos. Much like its other attempts at new cuisines, it did not go over particularly well. The item was discontinued.
This combo of onion rings and fries was introduced to customers in the 1970s, but discontinued shortly after. Customers wanted either onion rings or fries, not both at the same time.
The burger chain added this addition to the menu in an attempt to compete with Burger King's staple, the Whopper. The sandwich couldn't prove to be popular with customers over time, and it was pulled from the menu in 2010.
This mega-pizza with two layers of crust, ample cheese, and a ton of meat, was intended to imitate Chicago deep-dish pizza. Customers didn't appreciate how long it took to prepare the pizza, and given the enormous advertising campaign leading up to its release, the Priazzo was a failure.
