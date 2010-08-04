Failed Economists Are Now Developing 'Econophysics' As Our New saviour

Photo: aindreas.com

It’s obvious by now that the vast majority of economists completely missed the recent financial crisis. While some were bearish ahead of the crisis, and warned about issues such as the housing bubble, few, if any, actually forecast the complete mechanism by which the crisis unfolded, or its severity.That’s why the crisis caught the field of economics completely off-gaurd.



Yet rather than concede that crises happen due to manias, cycles of sentiment, etc, some economists are pushing a new field to save us from the next disaster… Econophysics. They’re taking the financial earthquake metaphor to a whole new level:

New York Times:

Indeed, some academics are now taking the metaphor seriously, pursuing a growing interdisciplinary field they call econophysics. The field represents a significant break from traditional economics, by studying financial earthquakes in much the same way geologists study those on terra firma.

…

Financial crises are difficult to predict, the econophysicists say, because markets are not efficient, self-regulating and self-correcting. The periodic upheavals are the result of a cascade of events and feedback loops, much like the tectonic rumblings beneath the earth’s surface. Drawing on the tools of the natural sciences, they believe that by sorting through an enormous amount of data, they can work backward to find the underlying dynamics of economic earthquakes and figure out how to prepare for the next one.

‘Sorting through an enormous amount of data’? This sounds a bit like the same old hyper-mathematical econometric theory we’ve all learned to know and love.

Yet without even getting into potential flaws from having too much faith in mathematical equations, or data crunching, we can already explain why even thinking about any crisis as an earthquake, or a phenomena from the natural sciences, is fundamentally flawed.

It’s because economics is a social phenomenon, like politics, or social development. It’s not physics, and it’s not chemistry. People’s beliefs have an effect on economic cycles, and because of this we can’t ever arrive at a sure-fire method for averting crises. Just like we can’t arrive at a surefire method for avoiding the election of bad political leaders or averting human conflict.

We can try to improve our crisis management and try to prevent crises, but let’s not allow a crisis, which is likely a normal feature of economics, just like political upheavals are to politics, to send us down the completely wrong intellectual path. It’s not like we need to start developing ‘democro-physics’ just because Sara Palin/Barack Obama/Bill Clinton/ George Bush/ Glenn Beck (take your pick) can win an election.

