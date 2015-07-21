Ben & Jerry's has a bizarre graveyard for ice cream flavours that failed

Not all Ben & Jerry’s flavours make it.

In fact, the popular Vermont ice cream company keeps a record of many of its failed flavours in a “Flavour Graveyard” on its website. (The famous ice cream company even has a real-life flavour graveyard, too!)

Here are 10 of the flavours that have melted away.

1. Schweddy Balls (2011-2011) This ice cream with a name inspired by a famous Saturday Night Live sketch featured vanilla ice cream with a bit of rum, plus fudge-covered rum and malt balls.

2. Wavy Gravy (1991-2001) This caramel and cashew Brazil nut flavour stayed on shelves for eight years. The flavour also featured roasted almonds and a chocolate hazelnut fudge swirl. However, Ben & Jerry’s flavour graveyard claims, “Wavy Gravy isn’t dead – he lives in California.”

3. Turtle Soup (2006-2010)

This vanilla fudge covered ice cream featured fudge-covered caramels, cashews, and a caramel swirl, but it only lasted on shelves for five years.

4. Fossil Fuel (2005-2010) This dinosaur-themed sweet cream ice cream was loaded with chocolate cookie pieces and fudge dinosaurs. It was complete with a fudge swirl. But, as Ben & Jerry’s puts it, “Fossil Fuel is non-renewable.”

5. Miz Jelena’s Sweet Potato Pie (1992-1993) This ice ginger ice cream with a fudge swirl throughout had a year-long run.

6. White Russian (1986-1996) This achingly-themed coffee ice cream (complete with Kahlua) may no longer be on shelves, but Ben & Jerry’s flavour graveyard says it remains alive in scoop shops.

7. Tuskeegee Chunk (1989-1990) This ice cream seems like it would have been popular — it was simply peanut butter ice cream with chocolate chunks throughout — yet it only stayed on shelves for a year.

8. Oh Pear (1997-1997) This short-lived flavour featured an unusual combination flavours: pear ice cream with a tough of almond and a light fudge swirl throughout.

9. Dastardly Mash (1979-1991) This chocolate ice cream with pecans, almonds, chocolate chips, and raisins had a long run. Ben & Jerry’s flavour graveyeard attributes its downfall to raisins. “Here the brazen DASTARDLY lies,” it reads, “some say that raisin, caused its demise.”

10. Economic Crunch (1987-1987) This stock-market crash themed ice cream didn’t last long, but its flavour (vanilla with chocolate covered almonds, pecans, and walnuts) can continue to be remembered.

You can view the entire flavour graveyeard here.

