Here's What One 'Bitter Lawyer' Learned From Bombing The Bar Exam

Not the bitter lawyer

Photo: YouTube/In Betweeners

Now that the summer is nearly over, most aspiring lawyers have probably already taken the gruelling bar exam – and many of them probably failed it miserably.Over at the legal blog Bitter Lawyer, now-lawyer Kate Lee shared some surprising things she learned about herself from flunking the bar exam.



Here are some highlights:

She needs “a release” when she does work. The second time she was studying for the bar, Lee did stand-up comedy almost every night so she could focus more when she was studying.

She learned how to get out of her brain. When she took the bar exam initially, she became obsessed with the idea that she would fail. The second time around, Lee learned how to “compartmentalise” her stress and convince herself she’d succeed.

Lee learned to “own” her failure. She learned to tell friends about her failure with confidence in her voice. “It’s harder for someone to make you feel bad when you do not invite pity or disdain,” she wrote.

Failing the bar doesn’t mean you’ll be a bad lawyer. She quickly learned that lawyers don’t equate passing the bar the first time with being a phenomenal lawyer.

Read Lee’s full post here >

DON’T MISS: Law School Grads To Future Students: Chill Out >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.