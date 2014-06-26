Federal Agency Apologizes After Tweeting 'Bridesmaids' Meme Mocking Students On Financial Aid

The Federal Student Aid agency apologized early Wednesday morning after a tweet from its official account late Tuesday night seemed to mock students who apply for financial aid.

The @FAFSA tweet read “If this is you, then you better fill out your FAFSA: fafsa.gov,” accompanied by a image from the movie “Bridesmaids” with the caption “Help me. I’m poor.” In the scene depicted, which has become a popular meme, Kristen Wiig’s heavily intoxicated character tries to sneak into the first class cabin of an aeroplane.

The FAFSA is the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and determines a student’s eligibility to receive financial aid from the federal government.

Here’s the offensive tweet, via a screenshot from Twitter’s iPhone app:

The “Bridesmaids” tweet was deleted late Tuesday night and the @FAFSA twitter account sent out this apology early Wednesday morning:

