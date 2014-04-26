$50 Million Penthouse Sets Record In Miami Beach [PHOTOS]

A super-luxe penthouse condo at the very top of Miami Beach’s Faena House that was listed for $US50 million is in contract, making it the most expensive condo ever sold in Miami Beach, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Though the identity of the buyer and closing price were not disclosed, the agent who represented the buyer told the WSJ that “his client liked the privacy afforded by the fact that the building is relatively small — 47 units — and that the penthouse has a rooftop pool.”

The Faena House, an 18-story condominium tower that sits on Miami Beach’s widest stretch of white sand, was developed and built by Argentina’s Faena Group. It contains 47 residences, but the penthouse, with panoramic views of the beach, bay and downtown skyline is by far the most luxurious.

Designed by Foster + Partners (the same architects responsible for the Hearst Tower’s new facade), the 8,000-square-foot penthouse has five bedrooms, two custom kitchens, and a private interior elevator,according to the Faena House’s website. It also holds a media room, great room and dressing room.

Most notably, the penthouse features a beautiful “alero,” a sweeping Brazilian-style terrace that wraps around the entire building andadds a staggering 7,000 square feetof outdoor living space.

Outside there’s also an outdoor kitchenette, cabana and private 70-foot infinity pool.

All residents of the building have access to hotel-style amenities and services. These include valet and private concierge service, an in-house spa and fitness center with direct ocean views, a private Beach Club with full cabana service, and two pools.

