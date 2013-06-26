HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Stunning Miami Beach Penthouse Can Be Yours For $50 Million

A super-luxe penthouse condo at the very top of Miami Beach’s Faena House is on the market, and it can be yours for a cool $50 million.



The “House,” developed and built by Argentina’s Faena Group, is an 18-story condominium tower that sits on Miami Beach’s widest stretch of white sand. It contains 47 residences, but the penthouse, with panoramic views of the beach, bay and downtown skyline is by far the most luxurious.

Designed by Lord Norman Foster (the same architect responsible for the Hearst Tower’s new facade), the 8,000-square-foot penthouse features five bedrooms, two custom kitchens, and a private interior elevator, according to the Faena House’s website. It also holds a media room, great room and dressing room.

Most notably, the penthouse features a beautiful “alero,” a sweeping Brazilian-style terrace that wraps around the entire building and adds a staggering 7,000 square feet of outdoor living space.

Outside there’s also an outdoor kitchenette, cabana and private 30-foot infinity pool.

Floor-to-ceiling window wall and door systems open as wide as 12.5 feet in some places, and residents will have access to hotel-style amenities and services. This will include valet and private concierge service, an in-house spa and fitness centre with direct ocean views, a private Beach Club with full cabana service, and two manicured pools.

In our dreams!

