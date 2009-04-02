Facebook's Silly Spin On Gideon Yu's Exit

Want more evidence Facebook’s line about splitting with CFO Gideon Yu because it needs a CFO with public company experience is just BS?



Facebook already had a CFO with public company experience — the guy Gideon replaced, former CFO Mike Sheridan.

Before Facebook, Mike was CFO of publicly traded Sonicwall. After that, he became CFO of IGN, which filed for a $200 million IPO but was acquired by Fox Interactive for $650 million first.

What happened to Mike at Facebook? The same thing that happens to many of Facebook’s former top execs: he had a falling out with CEO Mark Zuckerberg and found himself reacquainted with the curb.

