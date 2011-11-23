11 Uncomfortable Facts About How IQ Affects Your Life

Photo: Getty Images

We’d like to think that IQ isn’t the determining factor for success in life.But psychology professors David Hambrick and Elizabeth Meinz recently wrote an Op-Ed for The New York Times, “Sorry Strivers, Talent Matters,” where they cite a few scientific studies that point to innate talent — not practice — as what separates the good from the great.



This is a bummer for many of us who want to believe that putting in the work will yield successful results. And not to say it doesn’t: it just can’t compete with outright intelligence.

Another unpopular idea is that of intelligence quotient (IQ) tests being an accurate barometer of a person’s smarts (the Op-Ed also points out that SAT tests are pretty good measures of IQ).This all goes against recent thinking on the subject — including Malcolm Gladwell’s thesis in Outliers, which says that hard work is a key predictor of one’s success.

As it turns out, many factors throughout our lives affect our IQ scores — and conversely, our IQ scores can greatly affect the outcome of our lives.

