12 awesome facts about WWE superstar Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest superstars in the WWE. He’s such a huge draw that he was able to negotiate a lucrative contract that only demands that he work a part-time schedule.
Lesnar is a rare example of an athlete who has been successful in multiple sports. He’s most well-known for his professional wrestling persona, but here are a few facts you might not have known about “The Beast.”
