Why Everyone Is So Excited About Ultra-HD TV

It has been all the hype for the past few years at CES, and it can now be found in any store selling televisions. 4K technology is here and here to stay. But is it the right time to buy? Watch to learn how 4K technology works and where it’s headed.

Produced by Justin Gmoser. Narration by Sara Silverstein.

