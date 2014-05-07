15 Strange Facts That Perfectly Explain The World We Live In Now

Last Wednesday, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch released a brief paper titled “A Transforming World.”

To demonstrate the kinds of themes it is looking at, the firm provided the following 15 crazy facts:

In the next 10 days, 112,000 people in the US, Europe and Japan will reach the retirement age of 65.

In each of the last three years, sales of adult diapers in Japan have exceeded sales of baby diapers.

Meanwhile, 97 out of every 100 births now occur in developing countries.

In the next 40 years, the world will run out of oil.

Today, 768 million people across the globe lack access to clean drinking water, and 2.5 billion people have no access to proper sanitation.

And, there are 1.6 billion overweight people in the world versus 900 million undernourished people.

56% of the world economy is currently being supported by official policies of zero interest rates.

In the last 15 years, the value of prime London real estate has quadrupled; and yet today, UK interest rates are the lowest they have been in 300 years.

In the next 10 seconds, the US national debt will have risen by $US322,000.

In 2015, the US federal government will spend $US3.77 trillion (an amount larger than Germany’s GDP), while 50 million people live in poverty in the United States.

The number of US government regulations increased from 834,949 in 1997 to 1,040,940 by 2012.

2,000 years of civilisation…and the market cap of Dr. Pepper Snapple today exceeds that of the entire corporate sector of Egypt.

In the last 10 years, the number of industrial robots is up 72%, while the number of US manufacturing jobs is down 16%.

In the next nine minutes, you would become a millionaire if you were given a nickel ($0.05) for every Google search.

And by 2023, the average $US1,000 laptop will be able to communicate at the speed of the human brain (and 25 years later, at the rate of the entire human race).

(Via FT Alphaville)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.