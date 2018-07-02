Search

19 things you probably never knew about Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
  • Martha Stewart, who turns 80 on August 3, is a beloved TV personality, businesswoman, and author.
  • In college, she modeled to pay her tuition, and her clients ranged from Unilever to Chanel.
  • She was convicted for three felony charges in 2004 and has spoken about her time in prison.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
She was born Martha Kostyra – Stewart is her married name.
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart, right, and her friend and restaurant consultant Ruth Leserman. Ron Frehm/AP
She married Andrew Stewart, a Yale Law School student, in 1961, before graduating from college. They divorced in 1990.

“I had to sacrifice a marriage because of the lure of the great job, the fabulous workplace,” Stewart told CNN in 2017. “But, I don’t regret it at all, because what I’ve done is something bigger and better than just one marriage.”

 

She’s the second of six children.
Martha Stewart in 1980
Martha Stewart in 1980. Arthur Schatz/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images
All four of her grandparents were immigrants from Poland.
She started working as a model at age 13 and continued throughout college to pay for tuition.
Young Martha Stewart as model
Martha Stewart in 1961. Frank Horvat/Condé Nast via Getty Images
She worked with clients from Unilever to Chanel, and she said she could sometimes make up to $US50 ($AU68) an hour through modeling — a pretty penny back in the ’50s and ’60s.
She babysat for a few legendary baseball players.
Martha stewart holding a camera
Stewart. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
When Stewart was in high school, she babysat the children of Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from Barnard College in art, European history, and architectural history.
Martha Stewart making a speech
Originally, Stewart studied chemistry in college but later switched.

Stewart has spoken about how her education gave her a leg up in becoming a household name.

“Having a formal education was extremely important when I was starting out,” she said. “Even if one had no specific career path, a college degree and even a graduate degree in law, architecture, or business were acknowledged advantages.”

She worked as a stockbroker for a boutique firm.
Martha stewart
Stewart at the Financo CEO forum in 2017. Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Financo
She worked on Wall Street until 1972.

“It was not until I left Wall Street that I discovered my true entrepreneurial bent. I loved ideas. I loved building. I loved creating,” Stewart wrote in a post on her website. “I loved making things that would enhance everyday living. And I loved making money as a result.”

Julia Child got her into cooking.
Martha stewart and julia child
Martha Stewart and Julia Child. Patrick McMullan/PMC/Aaron Rapoport/CORBIS OUTLINE/Corbis/Getty Images
In 2013, Martha Stewart told Maclean’s, “The original teacher for me was Julia Child. I got to meet her several times and work with her. She got me interested in haute cuisine. I cooked every single recipe in her two big volumes of ‘Mastering the Art of French Cooking.'”
She dated Sir Anthony Hopkins for a while, but she broke up with him because she couldn’t stop thinking of him as Hannibal Lecter.
Lecter hopkins
Hannibal Lecter. Orion Pictures/’Silence of the Lambs’
She confirmed this to NPR in 2012, adding, “I went out to dinner with him and then I went back and I saw his piano. He plays a piano and he has a lovely house. And I wanted to invite him to my house in Maine. I have this big old house in Maine. And I kept thinking, I don’t know if I can do that.”
She has worked in almost every kind of media.
Martha Stewart
She is most known for her magazine and TV show. AP
She’s had a hand in television, magazines, books, radio, digital content, mass-market homeware production, food wares, real estate, and more.
She was America’s first self-made female billionaire.
Martha stewart
Martha Stewart. Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
On the day her company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, launched its initial public offering in 2000, the stock tripled in value before closing, and Martha Stewart not only became an instant billionaire but America’s first self-made female billionaire.
At one point, she owned eight houses.
Martha stewart
Stewart. Christopher Polk/Getty Images
At the time, she had two Manhattan apartments, her Turkey Hill home in Westport, Connecticut, two houses in the Hamptons, a 153-acre farm in Bedford, New York, and the famous Maine estate, Skylands.
She was convicted of three felony charges in 2004 and spent five months in prison.
Martha stewart being taken to prison
She speaks openly about her time in prison. Jemal Countess/Getty Images
In 2004, Stewart was found guilty of one count of conspiracy, two counts of making false statements, and one count of obstruction of agency proceedings, and she spent five months in a minimum-security prison, followed by five months of home confinement.

The charges stemmed from an incident in December 2001: After receiving information that was not publicly available, she sold off her ImClone Systems shares a day before their value plunged, avoiding a loss of more than $US45,000 ($AU60,838), according to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Prosecutors said she later lied about receiving the tip-off, according to an Associated Press report.

Stewart has spoken openly about her time in prison, which she said involved a lot of cleaning, and the lasting impression she took away from prison life.

“I would rather be doing all of this in my own home, and not here — away from family and friends,” she wrote in a note on her website in 2004, according to CNN. “There is no real help, no real program to rehabilitate, no programs to educate, no way to be prepared for life ‘out there’ where each person will ultimately find herself, many with no skills and no preparation for living.”

She once said she only sleeps four hours a night.
Martha stewart
She loves late-night TV. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Stewart likes to stay up at night watching late-night TV programs, then still likes to get up early.

In addition, her work ethic keeps her going through all hours of the day. She told WebMD in 2008, “It’s an exhausting lifestyle, and I always say sleep can go. It’s not important to me right now.”

She has several interesting eating habits, such as drinking buttermilk straight from the carton.
Martha stewart drinking soup from a bowl
American cheese is a favorite of hers. Robin Marchant/Getty Images for NYCWFF
A few of Stewart’s guilty pleasures include eating a slice of American cheese, pickled herring, and liverwurst.
Her favorite thing to cook is breakfast.
Eggs mushrooms tomato and toast on a white plate
Breakfast food. Janos Somodi/Getty Images
“I am a creative breakfast cook,” she told the Food Network in 2018. “I have my own chickens and my own eggs. As a result, I try to use them in different creative ways – mostly on Sunday mornings when I invite my horseback-riding friends over for breakfast.”
Stewart says her fridge is usually pretty “bare,” but she does have a few necessities she likes to keep on hand.
Martha stewart fridge thumb
Martha Stewart loves having fresh eggs in her fridge. Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal/Getty Images/only_kim/Shutterstock
Martha Stewart told Harper’s Bazaar in 2021 that she always keeps “good Parmesan cheeses,” organic milk, lots of butter, creme fraîche, and fresh eggs from her own chickens in her fridge.
She was named one of “America’s Top 25 Most Influential People” and one of the “50 Most Beautiful People in the World” in the same year.
Martha Stewart holding a cookbook
Stewart is every homemaker’s idol. Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
In 1996, Time magazine listed Martha Stewart as one of “America’s Top 25 Most Influential People,” and People magazine listed her as one of the “50 Most Beautiful People in the World.”

By this time, she had released her first book and had her own TV show, “Martha Stewart Living.”

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg have been friends for over a decade.
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Stewart and Snoop Dogg met when he appeared on “The Martha Stewart Show” in 2008. Though the show ended its seven-year run in 2012, the pair remained connected over the years and even started their own cooking show, “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.”

“I like his laid-back energy,” Stewart said on the Today show in 2019. “I like his outspokenness. I like his sense of timing.”

You can read more about their friendship here.

She loves Instagram.
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
“I’m a visual person and I like posting pictures,” she told the Food Network.

Last year, Stewart gained attention online for a sultry selfie she posted to her Instagram page that some labeled as a “thirst trap.”

“I took a pool selfie photo by mistake,” she told People magazine in 2020. “I was trying to take a picture of the beautiful turquoise planter at the end of the pool, but the camera was on me, so I just snapped it. It looked so good, so I posted it.” 