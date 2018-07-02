19 things you probably never knew about Martha Stewart

- Martha Stewart, who turns 80 on August 3, is a beloved TV personality, businesswoman, and author.
- In college, she modeled to pay her tuition, and her clients ranged from Unilever to Chanel.
- She was convicted for three felony charges in 2004 and has spoken about her time in prison.
“I had to sacrifice a marriage because of the lure of the great job, the fabulous workplace,” Stewart told CNN in 2017. “But, I don’t regret it at all, because what I’ve done is something bigger and better than just one marriage.”
Stewart has spoken about how her education gave her a leg up in becoming a household name.
“Having a formal education was extremely important when I was starting out,” she said. “Even if one had no specific career path, a college degree and even a graduate degree in law, architecture, or business were acknowledged advantages.”
“It was not until I left Wall Street that I discovered my true entrepreneurial bent. I loved ideas. I loved building. I loved creating,” Stewart wrote in a post on her website. “I loved making things that would enhance everyday living. And I loved making money as a result.”
The charges stemmed from an incident in December 2001: After receiving information that was not publicly available, she sold off her ImClone Systems shares a day before their value plunged, avoiding a loss of more than $US45,000 ($AU60,838), according to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Prosecutors said she later lied about receiving the tip-off, according to an Associated Press report.
Stewart has spoken openly about her time in prison, which she said involved a lot of cleaning, and the lasting impression she took away from prison life.
“I would rather be doing all of this in my own home, and not here — away from family and friends,” she wrote in a note on her website in 2004, according to CNN. “There is no real help, no real program to rehabilitate, no programs to educate, no way to be prepared for life ‘out there’ where each person will ultimately find herself, many with no skills and no preparation for living.”
In addition, her work ethic keeps her going through all hours of the day. She told WebMD in 2008, “It’s an exhausting lifestyle, and I always say sleep can go. It’s not important to me right now.”
By this time, she had released her first book and had her own TV show, “Martha Stewart Living.”
“I like his laid-back energy,” Stewart said on the Today show in 2019. “I like his outspokenness. I like his sense of timing.”
You can read more about their friendship here.
Last year, Stewart gained attention online for a sultry selfie she posted to her Instagram page that some labeled as a “thirst trap.”
“I took a pool selfie photo by mistake,” she told People magazine in 2020. “I was trying to take a picture of the beautiful turquoise planter at the end of the pool, but the camera was on me, so I just snapped it. It looked so good, so I posted it.”