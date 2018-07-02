19 things you probably never knew about Martha Stewart

She was convicted of three felony charges in 2004 and spent five months in prison.

In 2004, Stewart was found guilty of one count of conspiracy, two counts of making false statements, and one count of obstruction of agency proceedings, and she spent five months in a minimum-security prison, followed by five months of home confinement.

The charges stemmed from an incident in December 2001: After receiving information that was not publicly available, she sold off her ImClone Systems shares a day before their value plunged, avoiding a loss of more than $US45,000 ($AU60,838), according to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Prosecutors said she later lied about receiving the tip-off, according to an Associated Press report.

Stewart has spoken openly about her time in prison, which she said involved a lot of cleaning, and the lasting impression she took away from prison life.

“I would rather be doing all of this in my own home, and not here — away from family and friends,” she wrote in a note on her website in 2004, according to CNN. “There is no real help, no real program to rehabilitate, no programs to educate, no way to be prepared for life ‘out there’ where each person will ultimately find herself, many with no skills and no preparation for living.”