13 Fascinating Facts About The Majority Of Russians

Eighty-three per cent Russians approve of Vladimir Putin as president, a number that has soared from 54% last year since his annexation of Crimea and intervention in Ukraine as well as the Sochi Olympics.

Westerners may wonder why Russians so happily approve of a man who is becoming an international pariah.

And that might get them wondering what else Russians think and what Russians are like anyway.

Taking care to avoid unfounded stereotypes, we’ve turned to data from polling centres, the World Health Organisation, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, and Pew Research Center to identify facts about the majority of Russia’s 144 million citizens.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.