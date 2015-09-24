13 mind-blowing facts about Warren Buffett and his wealth

Warren Buffett was picking out stocks at 11 years old — and he amassed the equivalent of $US53,000 in today’s dollars by the time he was 16.
Today, the 85-year-old investing legend has an estimated net worth of over $US70 billion, according to Forbes, making him the third richest man in the world.
Inspired by a Quora thread asking “What are some mind-blowing facts about Warren Buffett,” we rounded up 13 astonishing facts about the “Oracle from Omaha” and his massive amount of wealth:
He purchased multiple shares of Cities Service Preferred for $US38 apiece.
When Buffett was a teen, he was already raking in about $175 a month -- more than his teachers (and most adults).
He pulled this off by dutifully delivering the Washington Post.
Paper delivery was just one of many small businesses teenage Buffett orchestrated: He sold used golf balls and stamps, buffed cars, set up a pinball machine business, and turned a horse track into a lucrative playground.
Buffett originally wanted to work with his idol, and author of 'The Intelligent Investor,' Benjamin Graham, but Graham rejected him because he wasn't Jewish.
Buffett wouldn't take no for an answer, and continued pitching Graham ideas until he eventually hired him.
He was 21 and terrified of public speaking. It ended up being a worthy investment, as the course helped him propose to his wife.
If you want to be Buffett's neighbour, the house across the street will cost you about $US2.15 million.
Buffett doesn't keep a computer on his desk, and he chooses to use a flip phone rather than a smartphone.
There is, however, a World Book Encyclopedia set on his shelf.
When he's not playing bridge, he's reading. 'I just sit in my office and read all day,' he says.
He doesn't think money equals success: 'I measure success by how many people love me. And the best way to be loved is to be loveable.'
