13 mind-blowing facts about Warren Buffett and his wealth

Kathleen Elkins
Photo: Lacy O’Toole/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Warren Buffett was picking out stocks at 11 years old — and he amassed the equivalent of $US53,000 in today’s dollars by the time he was 16.

Today, the 85-year-old investing legend has an estimated net worth of over $US70 billion, according to Forbes, making him the third richest man in the world.

Inspired by a Quora thread asking “What are some mind-blowing facts about Warren Buffett,” we rounded up 13 astonishing facts about the “Oracle from Omaha” and his massive amount of wealth:

He bought his first stock at age 11.

Airbnb
Buffett's childhood home.

He purchased multiple shares of Cities Service Preferred for $US38 apiece.

Source: GOBankingRates

When Buffett was a teen, he was already raking in about $175 a month -- more than his teachers (and most adults).

AP Images
Buffett started tossing papers as a teen.

He pulled this off by dutifully delivering the Washington Post.

Source: Business Insider

He had amassed the equivalent of $53,000 by the time he was just 16.

AP Images
Buffett knew how to make money from an early age.

Paper delivery was just one of many small businesses teenage Buffett orchestrated: He sold used golf balls and stamps, buffed cars, set up a pinball machine business, and turned a horse track into a lucrative playground.

Source: Business Insider

His idol refused to hire him the first time he applied.

AP Images
Benjamin Graham (left).

Buffett originally wanted to work with his idol, and author of 'The Intelligent Investor,' Benjamin Graham, but Graham rejected him because he wasn't Jewish.

Buffett wouldn't take no for an answer, and continued pitching Graham ideas until he eventually hired him.

Source: James Altucher

Buffett spent $100 to take a Dale Carnegie course on public speaking.

Brendan Hoffman/Getty
Warren Buffett and his current wife, Astrid.

He was 21 and terrified of public speaking. It ended up being a worthy investment, as the course helped him propose to his wife.

Source: Business Insider

His house is a humble five-bedroom in Omaha, Nebraska that he bought in 1956 for $31,500.

Shutterstock
Omaha, Nebraska.

If you want to be Buffett's neighbour, the house across the street will cost you about $US2.15 million.

Source: James Altucher

Buffett doesn't keep a computer on his desk, and he chooses to use a flip phone rather than a smartphone.

CBS News
The most high-tech gadget you'll find in his office is a land line.

There is, however, a World Book Encyclopedia set on his shelf.

Source: James Altucher, Business Insider, and CNN

In fact, he's only sent one email in his life, to Jeff Raikes of Microsoft.

Scott Olson/Getty
Buffett has successfully evaded technology over the years.

Source: CNN

He spends 80% of his day reading.

AP Images
80% of Buffett's day is dedicated to reading.

When he's not playing bridge, he's reading. 'I just sit in my office and read all day,' he says.

Source: The Week

99% of Buffett's wealth was earned after his 50th birthday.

AP Images
And he doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

Source: Fool

He doesn't think money equals success: 'I measure success by how many people love me. And the best way to be loved is to be loveable.'

AP Images
Warren Buffett.

Source: James Altucher

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.