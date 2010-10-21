16 Facts About Walmart That Will Blow Your Mind

Photo: User:Sven via Wikimedia Commons
Everyone knows Walmart is an impossibly large multinational corporation possibly intent on world domination. But just how close are they to getting there?
Walmart's $405 billion in revenue last year makes it the 23rd-largest economy in the world, bigger than Sweden.
China's exports to Walmart accounted for 11% of the growth of the total US trade deficit with China between 2001 and 2006.
If Walmart's more than 8,500 stores were put in one place, they would take up more than 32 square miles -- as much as 15,300 football fields.
Walmart is battling 1.6 million employees in the largest class action sex discrimination law suit ever -- the potential cost is $11 billion.
The Walton family gives about 2% of its net worth to charity -- Bill Gates gives away 48% of his net worth and Warren Buffet gives away 78% of his net worth.
An additional Walmart Supercenter per 100,000 residents increases average BMI by 0.25 units and the obesity rate by 2.4%.
Walmart operates internationally under 55 different names, including Walmex in Mexico, Asda in the UK, Seiyu in Japan, and Best Price in India.
