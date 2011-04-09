15 Facts About The Cigarette Industry That Will Blow Your Mind

Meredith Lepore
Though cigarette consumption is no where near as prevalent as it was in the last century, the tobacco industry is still raking in massive money. It made $614 billion in 2009.Cigarette consumption in the U.S. may be in decline, but according to Citi this has simply forced tobacco companies like Phillip Morris to find other markets, mostly in emerging countries like Indonesia and the Philippines.

China too is a booming market for cigarette consumption, with its size quadrupling since the 1970s.

All of the cigarettes smoked per year in the U.S. weigh as much as 350,000 VW Beetles

360 billion cigarettes estimated by Longwood.edu.

Cigarette filters, tips and tobacco packaging make up 38% of debris collected at the yearly International Coastal Cleanup

Source: Longwood.edu

Each day 3,450 Americans between 12 and 17-years old smoke their first cigarette

Source: cdc.gov

The Imperial Tobacco Company holds more than half of the total cigarette market in India where it sells about 98 billion cigarettes per year

Source: tobaccofreekids

About 10 million cigarettes are sold every minute in the world

Source: WHO

Growing and selling tobacco contributes about 10% to the Indonesian government's revenues and provides millions of jobs

Source: The Economist

About 12 times more British people have died from cigarettes than died in World War Two

Source: WHO

In one recent test, a burning cigarette produced hydrocarbons 7 times as quickly as car exhaust

Source: OCRegister.com


Tobacco companies Reynolds American, Altria Group, and Lorillard had revenues of over $1.4 billion Q4 2010

Source: cspnet

Cigarette consumption in Indonesia is now 7 times as great than it was in 1990. Similar patterns are seen across emerging Asia

Source: seatca

Chinese cigarette consumption has quadrupled since the 1970s to about 350 million smokers

Source: PBS

Number one tobacco company Phillip Morris employs more than 75,000 people all over the world.

Source: tobaccopub

About 250 million women smoke around the world compared to 1 billion men.

The world smokes 15 billion cigarettes a day. It consumes only 1 billion cans of coke.

Source: WHO

