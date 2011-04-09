15 Facts About The Cigarette Industry That Will Blow Your Mind

Photo: Flickr
Though cigarette consumption is no where near as prevalent as it was in the last century, the tobacco industry is still raking in massive money. It made $614 billion in 2009.Cigarette consumption in the U.S. may be in decline, but according to Citi this has simply forced tobacco companies like Phillip Morris to find other markets, mostly in emerging countries like Indonesia and the Philippines.
China too is a booming market for cigarette consumption, with its size quadrupling since the 1970s.
Cigarette filters, tips and tobacco packaging make up 38% of debris collected at the yearly International Coastal Cleanup
The Imperial Tobacco Company holds more than half of the total cigarette market in India where it sells about 98 billion cigarettes per year
Growing and selling tobacco contributes about 10% to the Indonesian government's revenues and provides millions of jobs
Tobacco companies Reynolds American, Altria Group, and Lorillard had revenues of over $1.4 billion Q4 2010
Cigarette consumption in Indonesia is now 7 times as great than it was in 1990. Similar patterns are seen across emerging Asia
