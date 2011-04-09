15 Facts About The Cigarette Industry That Will Blow Your Mind

Photo: Flickr

Though cigarette consumption is no where near as prevalent as it was in the last century, the tobacco industry is still raking in massive money. It made $614 billion in 2009.Cigarette consumption in the U.S. may be in decline, but according to Citi this has simply forced tobacco companies like Phillip Morris to find other markets, mostly in emerging countries like Indonesia and the Philippines.



China too is a booming market for cigarette consumption, with its size quadrupling since the 1970s.

