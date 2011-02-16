How The Swimsuit Issue Became Sports Illustrated's Biggest Cash Cow

Photo: Sports Illustrated

The annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue came out today and while it is a convenient excuse for sports sites (like this one) to publish photos of girls in bikinis, this story doesn’t have anything to do with sports or sports journalism or even magazine publishing.(Unless it’s about the death of magazine publishing.)



Learn more about the business of the Swimsuit Issue →

The story today is how the Swimsuit Issue has turned into its own business and tech empire that, on its own, rivals the magazine that gave birth to it.

The women of the SI SI have taken over TV and the web today, with talk show appearances by models, back-to-back nights on the “Late Show with David Letterman,” a Twitter hashtag, and a multimedia blitz to rival any Apple product launch.

The special magazine also has Android and iPad apps that have become part of a lucrative distribution model (and really the best way to view all the photos).

In fact, with the announcement on Friday that Sports Illustrated Regular will begin selling digital subscriptions in tandem with the paper magazine, it seems clear that the success of electronic swimwear led the way.

