14 Fascinating Facts About The Majority Of Americans

As divisive as things get these days, it’s easy to lose track of what unites the majority of Americans.
Based on Census data, Pew and Gallup polls, and more, we’ve identified some simple facts that are true about the majority of the 318,278,722 U.S. citizens.
64 per cent of Americans are white, though 'minority' populations have become majorities in some areas.
85 per cent of Americans over 25 are high school graduates. This percentage has surged over the past century.
