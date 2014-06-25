14 Fascinating Facts About The Majority Of Americans

As divisive as things get these days, it’s easy to lose track of what unites the majority of Americans.

Based on Census data, Pew and Gallup polls, and more, we’ve identified some simple facts that are true about the majority of the 318,278,722 U.S. citizens.

50.5 per cent of U.S. adults are married, down from 72 per cent in 1960.

Source: A 2012 Pew poll of Americans over the age of 18.

53 per cent of Americans believe the war in Iraq was a mistake.

Source: 2013 Gallup Poll

58 per cent of Americans support legalizing weed.

Source: 2014 Gallup Poll

61 per cent of American adults have an immediate family member who served in the military.

Source: Pew Research 2011

61 per cent of Americans believe there were more people involved in the JFK assassination.

Source: 2013 Gallup Poll

64 per cent of Americans are white, though 'minority' populations have become majorities in some areas.

Source: 2010 Census

64 per cent of Americans do not believe global warming will seriously affect their way of life.

Source: 2014 Gallup poll

69 per cent of Americans are in favour of euthanasia.

Source: 2014 Gallup poll

79 per cent of US adults believe abortion should be legal under some circumstances.

Source: A 2014 Gallup poll of Americans over the age of 18.

79 per cent live in an urban area. Population density is higher in the east.

Source: 2010 Census FactFinder

80 per cent of Americans speak only English at home.

Source: NCCP

85 per cent of Americans over 25 are high school graduates. This percentage has surged over the past century.

Source: U.S. Census

92 per cent of American adults may believe in God or a universal spirit.

Source: Pew Research 2011

93 per cent of Americans lack confidence in Congress.

Source: 2014 Gallup poll

