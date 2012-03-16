15 Fascinating Facts About The Majority Of Americans

Photo: Map by Jasper Johns (1961)
As divisive as things get these days, it’s easy to lose track of who the average American really is.Based on Census data, Pew and Gallup polls and more, we’ve identified some simple facts that are true about the majority of the 311,591,917 Americans.
Source: UN & CIA World Factbook 2009
50 per cent of Americans support legalizing weed (only 46 per cent opposed). A full 70 per cent support medical marijuana.
84 per cent of Americans have health insurance. But only 59 per cent of those under 65 have employer-sponsored health insurance.
85 per cent of Americans over 25 are high school graduates. This percentage has surged over the past century.
