15 Fascinating Facts About The Majority Of Americans

Eric Goldschein, Gus Lubin, Michael Kelley
jasper johns america

Photo: Map by Jasper Johns (1961)

As divisive as things get these days, it’s easy to lose track of who the average American really is.Based on Census data, Pew and Gallup polls and more, we’ve identified some simple facts that are true about the majority of the 311,591,917 Americans.

The majority of Americans are over 30. America has the 42nd highest median age in the world.

Source: UN & CIA World Factbook 2009

50 per cent of Americans support legalizing weed (only 46 per cent opposed). A full 70 per cent support medical marijuana.

Source: 2011 Gallup Poll

50.5 per cent of Americans pay federal income tax.

Source: The Heritage Foundation

51 per cent of US adults are married, down from 72 per cent in 1960.

Source: A 2011 Pew poll of Americans over the age of 18.

61 per cent of American adults have an immediate family member who served in the military.

Source: Pew Research 2011

64 per cent of Americans are white. White people dominate in northern and inner states.

Source: 2010 Census

66 per cent of Americans are overweight. This number has doubled since the 1950s.

Source: CDC

77 per cent of US adults believe abortion should be legal under some circumstances.

Source: A 2011 Gallup poll of Americans of the age of 18.

78 per cent of American adults use the Internet.

Source: Pew Research 2011

79 per cent live in an urban area. Population density is higher in the east.

Source: 2010 Census FactFinder

80 per cent of Americans speak only English at home

Source: NCCP

84 per cent of Americans have health insurance. But only 59 per cent of those under 65 have employer-sponsored health insurance.

Source: CNN

85 per cent of Americans over 25 are high school graduates. This percentage has surged over the past century.

Source: U.S. Census

85 per cent of American adults own a cell phone.

Source: Pew Research 2011

92 per cent of American adults may believe in God or a universal spirit.

Source: Pew Research 2011

That's America. Now who are you going to meet in the Big Apple?

