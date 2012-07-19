11 Wild Facts About Corn In America

Rob Wile
corn

Photo:

The Midwest drought has sent corn prices skyrocketing, while ruining a year’s worth of work for corn farmers in America’s heartland.To show how dependent Americans are on corn, we put together 11 insane facts about the crop and its place in the U.S. economy.

As you’ll see, corn is astonishingly ubiquitous, and has only become more so as sugar cane has been replaced by high fructose corn syrup.

Corn is found in 3 out of 4 supermarket products; there are more than 3,500 different uses for corn products

Source: TheMaize.com, SmartMoney

The average American spends $267 a year on corn products

Source: NCGA

Americans consume one-third of all corn produced in the world

Source: NCGA

U.S. corn crop acreage, put together, would cover all of Germany

Source: NCGA

Average corn yields have increased 500 per cent since 1931, to 147.2 bu/acre from 24.5 bu/acre

Source: NCGA

In the U.S., it takes 91 gallons of water to produce one pound of corn. Annually, the industry uses 3.5 Long Island Sounds to grow crops

Source: Waterfootprint.org

Corn products (excluding corn syrup) consumed by Americans between 1970 and 2005 increased 20 lbs, to 31.4 lbs from 11.1 lbs

Source: USDA

Corn subsidies in the United States totaled $81.7 billion from 1995-2011. Corn draws in more subsidies than wheat, soybeans and rice combined

Source: Environmental Working Group

Consumption of corn sweetener in the U.S. increased 387 per cent between 1970 and 2005, to 77.4 lbs from 15.9 lbs

Source: USDA

High fructose corn syrup costs $0.20 per pound, while cane sugar costs $0.33 per pound

Source: Beverage Watch via LiveStrong.com

50 per cent of the American human biomass, on average, can be traced to corn consumption. We know this thanks to corn's unique carbon signature

Source: EdgeMagazine

For more on corn fields...

...Click here to see our personal tour of a Midwest corn farm ruined by the drought

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.