11 Wild Facts About Corn In America

The Midwest drought has sent corn prices skyrocketing, while ruining a year’s worth of work for corn farmers in America’s heartland.To show how dependent Americans are on corn, we put together 11 insane facts about the crop and its place in the U.S. economy.
As you’ll see, corn is astonishingly ubiquitous, and has only become more so as sugar cane has been replaced by high fructose corn syrup.
Corn is found in 3 out of 4 supermarket products; there are more than 3,500 different uses for corn products
In the U.S., it takes 91 gallons of water to produce one pound of corn. Annually, the industry uses 3.5 Long Island Sounds to grow crops
Corn products (excluding corn syrup) consumed by Americans between 1970 and 2005 increased 20 lbs, to 31.4 lbs from 11.1 lbs
Corn subsidies in the United States totaled $81.7 billion from 1995-2011. Corn draws in more subsidies than wheat, soybeans and rice combined
Consumption of corn sweetener in the U.S. increased 387 per cent between 1970 and 2005, to 77.4 lbs from 15.9 lbs
50 per cent of the American human biomass, on average, can be traced to corn consumption. We know this thanks to corn's unique carbon signature
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.