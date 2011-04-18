20 Tax Facts That Will Make Your Head Explode

Whatever their political perspective, people find reasons to get upset on tax day.



Pundits talk a lot about the growing tax share of the rich, and the 47% of Americans who don’t pay income tax. These arguments are somewhat unfair because they ignore the growing wealth disparity.

But they’re just two of many ridiculous facts that emerge in this giant bureaucratic mess.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.