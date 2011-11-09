19 Alarming Facts About The Crushing Weight Of Student Loans

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
Last week, Obama proposed his new “Pay As You Earn” plan to help relieve student debt.The proposal would cap a person’s payments at 10 per cent of their income and begin to take effect in 2012.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is also creating “Know Before You Go,” a tool for students to compare different loans that are available.
But the truth is, would these really be able to help fix the growing student loan problem?
There is always the idea to forgive all student loans, but that seems both impractical and unfair.
But among them, less than 450,000 even try to take advantage of the government's current income-based repayment program.
This is a big reason why Obama's plan may have very little effect; it improves a plan that few even know exists.
Source: White House
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Department of Education, and private sources have confirmed this. And this debt can't be absolved in bankruptcy.
Source: USA Today
62 per cent of public university students finish with debt.
72 per cent of private non-profit school students finish with debt.
96 per cent of private for-profit students finish with debt.
Source: The Project on Student Debt
The Class of 2010 graduated owing an average of $25,250. This calculation doesn't even include the numbers from for-profit colleges.
Source: The Project on Student Debt
The average private loan amount was $12,550.
In addition, private loans account for an estimated 22 per cent of all student debt for the Class of 2010.
Source: The Project on Student Debt
Estimated expenses including tuition, fees, and room and board for the 2010-2011 year were $53,300.
Students graduating from a school in this state in 2010 left with an average of $31,048 in debts.
Source: The Project on Student Debt
26 per cent of student loan borrowers who started repayment in 2005 have become delinquent on their loans
This is a 26 per cent increase from numbers in 2007, just before the economic downturn.
Source: U.S. Census Bureau
Private loans have high interest rates and few to no repayment options or protections that come with federal loans. 81% of students with more than $40,000 in debt have private student loans.
The Department of labour reported this number for the 20 to 24 age group this past September.
Unemployment for the nation is expected to remain over 8 per cent at least through 2014.
Source: Department of labour
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.