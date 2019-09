Where do millionaires live?



Where will the millionaires be in 2020?

What are they invested in?

All those questions are the focus of a fascinating study from Deloitte centre for Financial Services on the state of millionaires, and how things will change over the next decade.

If you’re a banker looking for wealthy clients, it’s a must read.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.