Megan Smith, VP Of Google X, Could Make History In The US

Jack Dutton
Megan SmithSascha Baumann/GettyMegan Smith

Megan Smith, VP of Google’s secretive research lab Google X, might be the next CTO of the United States. If the 49-year-old is chosen, she will replace Todd Park, who stepped down from the CTO role to take over technology adviser for Barack Obama last week. She will be the first woman to take on the role.

Here’s how Megan Smith got to where she is now:

Here’s a video of Megan Smith at Startup Grind in 2014:

