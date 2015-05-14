Everything you ever wanted to know about how McDonald's food is made

McDonald’s has been shedding new light on its heavily-criticised food sourcing and processing practices, as it seeks to revive lagging sales.

In the face of growing consumer demand for transparency, the Big Mac chain has launched marketing campaigns in the US, Canada, and Australia to answer consumer- submitted questions such as, “Are McDonald’s eggs organic or free-range?” and “Does McDonald’s import beef from other countries?”

McDonald’s has also addressed the rumoured existence of “pink slime” in its meat and information about which egg dishes are cooked in the restaurant and which ones are pre-made and frozen.

We have selected some of the most commonly asked questions and provided summaries of the company’s responses.

