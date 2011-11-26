15 Facts About McDonald's That Will Blow Your Mind

In 1992 when Rutgers professor Benjamin Barber coined the term “McWorld,” there were 12,700 McDonald’s worldwide.
Today there are over 33,000.
The relentless spread of McDonald’s over the past 61 years is an incredible business success story. In some markets the burger chain is just getting started, with plans to open 200 stores in China this year.
Counting $32 billion in revenue from franchise stores, McDonald's claims the 68th biggest economy, bigger than Ecuador
A survey by Sponsorship Research International found that 88 per cent could identify the arches and only 54 per cent could name the Christian cross, according to Fast Food Nation.
The Queen of England owns a McDonald's near Buckingham Palace as part of her vast real estate portfolio
The only place in the lower 48 that is more than 100 miles from a McDonald's is a barren plain in South Dakota
Americans alone consume one billion pounds of beef at McDonald's in a year -- five and a half million head of cattle
