15 Facts About McDonald's That Will Blow Your Mind

In 1992 when Rutgers professor Benjamin Barber coined the term “McWorld,” there were 12,700 McDonald’s worldwide.



Today there are over 33,000.

The relentless spread of McDonald’s over the past 61 years is an incredible business success story. In some markets the burger chain is just getting started, with plans to open 200 stores in China this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.