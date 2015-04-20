Everything you need to you know about the Royal Baby due this month

REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth The Duchess of Cambridge is due to give birth to her second child at some time in the next two weeks.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are preparing for their second child, due later this month. Here’s what you need to know before the new royal baby arrives.

When is the baby due?

Last month, Kate revealed that she is due in mid- to late-April. However, there are unconfirmed reports that Kate’s exact due date is April 25.

Will the baby be a boy or girl?

William, 32, and Kate, 33, are keeping the gender of the baby a surprise, although the the public seems to favour a little princess. The sex of the baby will be announced in a written statement posted outside Buckingham Palace.

What does the betting public say?

The odds are 5/4 that Kate will give birth to a girl who will be named Alice, the Daily Mail reports. Bookies also favour the name Elizabeth and Charlotte if the baby is a girl.

Where will the baby be delivered?

Kate will give birth in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in central London’s Paddington, which is the same luxury birthing suite where she delivered Prince George nearly two years ago. Patients in the Lindo Wing are greeted with champagne, luxury toiletries, and a reclining chair for fathers at a reported cost of £6,265 ($US9,450) for a one-night stay.

Where will Prince William be when the baby arrives?

The duke is about a two-hour drive to St. Mary’s hospital from where he’s currently training as an ambulance pilot in east Anglia. He plans to take two weeks of paternity leave to spend time with his second child.

REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital before leaving with Prince William, in central London July 23, 2013.

How will we know when Kate has been admitted to the hospital for labour?

The news will be tweeted by Kensington Palace and an email will be sent to the press. A written announcement will be posted on an easel at the gates of Buckingham Palace once the baby is born. The birth announcement will include the baby’s gender, weight, and exact time of birth.

What if the Duchess is not in London when she goes into labour?

The staff at Royal Berkshire Hospital and Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge have been prepped in case Kate can’t make it to St. Mary’s.

Where will the new royal baby be in the line of succession?

The baby will be fourth in line to inherit the throne, behind grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William, and older brother Prince George. The baby will be ahead of uncle Prince Harry.

What sort of memorabilia can I buy to commemorate the event?

The Royal Mint will release a £5 coin to mark the occasion. A coin was also created for the birth of Prince George in 2013.

