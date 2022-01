10 things you didn’t know about ‘Jeopardy!’ star Ken Jennings

As “Jeopardy!” host, Jennings pays tribute to Alex Trebek in the way he pronounces the word “genre.”

Trebek, who was bilingual, famously pronounced “genre” the French way while hosting the show. Jennings, who started hosting the show in November, wrote on Twitter that he continues to pronounce the word Trebek’s way

“Alex’s hosting was something that can’t really be replaced or duplicated, but I do take some care to say ‘genre’ the approved way,” Jennings replied to a “Jeopardy!” fan on Twitter who noticed the similarity.