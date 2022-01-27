10 things you didn’t know about ‘Jeopardy!’ star Ken Jennings

Ken Jennings spent his childhood in South Korea and Singapore. Ken Jennings on ‘Jeopardy!’ Getty Jennings was born near Seattle, Washington . His father’s work as an attorney took the family overseas for 15 years, and they lived in South Korea and Singapore. Jennings only moved back to the US to start college.

Jennings and his wife, Mindy, met at college and now have two teenage children, Dylan and Caitlin. Ken Jennings. Gary Gershoff/Getty Images on Twitter. The family also has two dogs, whom Jennings’ regularly speaks about

He was working as a software engineer in Utah when he found out he would be appearing on “Jeopardy!” a year after he auditioned. Ken Jennings in 2004. Handout/Getty Images “I totally forgot about it, and suddenly I’m sitting at my boring job and a guy from ‘Jeopardy!’ calls me,” Jennings told Vulture in 2020 . “He was basically like, ‘Hey, you’re going to be on the show in three weeks.’ I panicked.”

During his 74-game winning streak in 2004, he ran out of fun facts about himself to share at the beginning of the show and started making them up. Ken Jennings playing ‘Jeopardy!’ Getty Images “After my first round of shows, I was out of fun stories,” Jennings told Vulture in 2020 . “But every week, ‘Jeopardy!’ would call and be like, ‘You’re taping again next week, we need more stories for your cards!’ I didn’t have any other stories to share. I’m gonna admit that sometimes I’d make things up.”

Jennings holds the records for longest winning streak and highest winnings in regular-season play, but another “Jeopardy!” contestant has the highest all-time winnings including tournaments. Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, and Brad Rutter of ‘Jeopardy!’ John Salangsang/ABC via Getty Images Including tournaments, Jennings has won a total of $US4,370,700 ($AU6,183,076) on “Jeopardy!” However, Brad Rutter occupies the No. 1 spot with $US4,938,436 ($AU6,986,233).

Jennings also appears as an expert on another game show called “The Chase.” Ken Jennings on ‘The Chase.’ Raymond Liu via Getty Images On ABC’s “The Chase,” contestants face off against Jennings, as well as fellow “Jeopardy!” champions James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter, in a fast-paced quiz battle.

He is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ken Jennings. Ben Hider/Getty Images In an amusing moment earlier this season, contestants were stumped by the following question: “In 2018, the Mormon or LDS Church announced a course correction to stress the full name that mentions the Savior.” After two players guessed incorrectly, Jennings informed them that the church’s full name is “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”