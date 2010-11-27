15 Mind-Blowing Facts About Wealth And Inequality In America

Photo: www.flickr.com

The rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer. Cliché, sure, but it’s more true than at any time since the Gilded Age.While politicians gloat about our “recovery,” our poor are getting poorer, our average wages are still falling behind inflation, and social mobility is at an all-time low.



But, yes, if you’re in that top 1%, life in America is grand.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.