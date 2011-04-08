20 More Facts About Inequality That Will Make Your Head Explode

It’s not just that the rich are getting richer.



Workers that start out at the bottom have a harder time making it to the higher rungs, and separation is increasing even physically as wealthy neighborhoods get more exclusive.

Inequality is rising in many ways, and the Stanford centre for the Study of Poverty and Inequality Mission pulled some charts from recent studies that show how poverty and unemployment are hitting different groups.

