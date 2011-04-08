20 More Facts About Inequality That Will Make Your Head Explode

It’s not just that the rich are getting richer.
Workers that start out at the bottom have a harder time making it to the higher rungs, and separation is increasing even physically as wealthy neighborhoods get more exclusive.
Inequality is rising in many ways, and the Stanford centre for the Study of Poverty and Inequality Mission pulled some charts from recent studies that show how poverty and unemployment are hitting different groups.
White high-school students are more likely to enroll in college than other groups, and the gap has increased
A nation not among equals
A record 717,000 people quit the labour force in the first quarter of 2009 because they couldn't find a job
750,000 Americans go homeless every night, including a disproportionate number of males, blacks, veterans and disabled people
The labour market gets less regulated each year, with a lower real minimum wage and fewer union workers
Inequality among immigrants is high because workers are concentrated among the lowest and highest skill sets
