15 Facts You Need To Know About Halloween Spending

Americans are expected to spend more on Halloween this year, according to the American Express Spending and Savings tracker, giving businesses something to actually look forward to this season.”While spending will be lower, perhaps to hold off for Holiday shopping, Halloween is still the leading non-gift giving holiday,” said the study.
Take a look at these interesting stats to find out how consumers will spend on their friends, family, and homes in the coming weeks.
Of course, trick-or-treating isn't the only fun they'll be having. Nearly half of Americans (47.8%) will carve a pumpkin.
'Well, it appears that troubled times drive our zeal for escapism,' she writes on MoneyLand. 'Add to that the fact that Halloween has undergone a shift from a sort of silly, kid- and candy-centric affair to a full-blown event for adults.'
Americans often make the mistake of waiting until the last minute to think about their costume, wasting serious money.
Get Rich Slowly's J.D. Roth recommends planning ahead to avert this, whether that means shopping secondhand stores for costumes or going DIY on home decorations, which tend to be marked up at the pop-up party outlets.
We'll also be compiling more tips to help you save this season.
