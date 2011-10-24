15 Facts You Need To Know About Halloween Spending

Jill Krasny

Photo: Terry Tyson

Americans are expected to spend more on Halloween this year, according to the American Express Spending and Savings tracker, giving businesses something to actually look forward to this season.”While spending will be lower, perhaps to hold off for Holiday shopping, Halloween is still the leading non-gift giving holiday,” said the study.

Take a look at these interesting stats to find out how consumers will spend on their friends, family, and homes in the coming weeks.

43.9% of Americans plan to dress up this year.

Source: National Retail Federation

And 76% of all young adults plan to deck themselves out.

Source: American Express Spending and Savings Tracker

On average, they'll spend about $63 on their look.

Source: American Express Spending and Savings Tracker

Meanwhile, 14.7% of Americans will dress up their pets.

Source: National Retail Federation

Nearly half of American consumers (49.5%) are expected to decorate their front yard.

Source: National Retail Federation

But indoors, they'll spend an average of $21 on treats.

Source: National Retail Federation

Many (32.9%) will take their kids trick-or-treating.

Source: National Retail Federation

Most of us (73.5%) will hand out candy to them.

Of course, trick-or-treating isn't the only fun they'll be having. Nearly half of Americans (47.8%) will carve a pumpkin.

Source: National Retail Federation

The price of those pumpkins? $18 each.

Source: American Express Spending and Savings Tracker

Some (22.9%) of us will visit a haunted house.

Source: National Retail Federation

Back at home, 22% of consumers will spend an average of $59 to throw a party.

Source: American Express Spending and Savings Tracker

Many consumers plan to reuse or remake their costumes from last year.

Source: Ad Age

Time writer Martha White believes the recession is making us spend.

'Well, it appears that troubled times drive our zeal for escapism,' she writes on MoneyLand. 'Add to that the fact that Halloween has undergone a shift from a sort of silly, kid- and candy-centric affair to a full-blown event for adults.'

Americans often make the mistake of waiting until the last minute to think about their costume, wasting serious money.

Get Rich Slowly's J.D. Roth recommends planning ahead to avert this, whether that means shopping secondhand stores for costumes or going DIY on home decorations, which tend to be marked up at the pop-up party outlets.

We'll also be compiling more tips to help you save this season.

