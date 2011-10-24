15 Facts You Need To Know About Halloween Spending

Photo: Terry Tyson

Americans are expected to spend more on Halloween this year, according to the American Express Spending and Savings tracker, giving businesses something to actually look forward to this season.”While spending will be lower, perhaps to hold off for Holiday shopping, Halloween is still the leading non-gift giving holiday,” said the study.



Take a look at these interesting stats to find out how consumers will spend on their friends, family, and homes in the coming weeks.

