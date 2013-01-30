Meet Google's Baddest Engineer, Jeff Dean

Photo: Google

Jeff Dean is one of Google’s most popular engineers, ever.The software genius is widely credited by Googlers for the blazing speed of the company’s famed search engine.



Dean has been with Google since 1999 and his engineering prowess and popularity have inspired “Jeff Dean Facts”.

You know those Chuck Norris jokes called “Chuck Norris Facts“?

Like: “Chuck Norris doesn’t wash dishes, they wet themselves out of fear” or “Chuck Norris is not allowed on commercial flights because his fists are considered deadly weapons“?

Well, Dean has his own version, compiled by Google’s very own engineers who admire him. What started out as an April Fool’s joke by engineer Kenton Varda has exploded into a cult classic.

They’re pretty funny – if you understand software engineers and their sense of humour.

Because we don’t always understand the language, so we asked Business Insider CTO, Pax Dickinson, to help translate the jokes for the rest of us.

