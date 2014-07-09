7 Fun Things You Probably Didn't Know About Germany

Following Germany’s 7-1 drubbing of the hosts, here are seven facts you didn’t know about Germany — and one you didn’t know about Brazil.

Germany

1. Watching the slapstick 1963 British comedy sketch “Dinner for One”, starring Freddie Frinton and May Warden, is an essential part of the German New Year’s Eve celebration.

2.The word Rindfleischetikettierungsueberwachungsaufgabenuebertragungsgesetz (law delegating beef label monitoring) was removed from the German language this summer, but there are still some crackers — kraftfahrzeughaftpflichtversicherung (automobile liability insurance) and donaudampfschifffahrtsgesellschaftskapitaenswitwe (widow of a Danube steamboat company captain), to name but two.

3.If you ask a German the time and are told “halb drei” (literally “half three”) the time is in fact half past two (half two in English). Germans count the minutes to the next hour rather than after.

4. The Munich Oktoberfest actually starts in late September. Don’t worry too much if you miss it: there are 60 beer gardens in and around the city that are open all summer.

5. In 1888 Germany had three emperors: Wilhelm I, Frederick III and Wilhelm II. Frederick III died from cancer of the larynx aged 56 having ruled for just 99 days. A liberal by disposition, he would have been a very different emperor to Wilhelm II.

6. There is a Barbie doll modelled on Germany’s current Chancellor Angela Merkel.

7. The opening of Berlin’s long awaited new international airport has been delayed five times and it is still not exactly clear when it will be ready for service. What happened to Teutonic efficiency?

Find out more fun facts about Germany

Brazil

1. Osama Bin Laden-themed bars are something of a trend in Brazil. Well, there’s at least two, anyway. Bar do Bin Laden in Sao Paulo — run by an Osama lookalike — and Caverna do Bin Laden, or “Bin Laden’s Cave” — can be found just in Niteroi, around 25 kilometres north of Rio de Janeiro.

Find out more fun facts about Brazil

Read more

Rhine river cruise guide

Europe’s biggest hole, and other views from the sky

Berlin: an unlikely paradise for birders

Berlin hotels for under £110: The Fab Five

Berlin city guide

Brazil’s 10 best beaches

The ultimate travel selfie? Christ the Redeemer photo captured by Briton

Brazil’s Osama Bin Laden-themed bars

Win one of 40 holidays worth £800,000

Telegraph Travel Awards 2014: vote for your favourite destinations and travel companies for the chance to win one of 40 luxury breaks worth a total of £800,000.

Travel Guides app

Download the free Telegraph Travel app, featuring expert guides to destinations including Paris, Rome, New York, Venice and Amsterdam

Follow Telegraph Travel on Twitter

Follow Telegraph Travel on Facebook

Follow Telegraph Travel on Pinterest

Follow Telegraph Travel on FourSquare

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.