15 Facts About Military Spending That Will Make Your Head Explode

As the economy has tanked, the banks have been bailed out, and America lost its jobs, the defence budget continues to grow.For the past 13 years the U.S. military buget has increased 114 per cent, eight per cent higher than at the height of Reagn’s term and the Cold War.
The money is used to buying sophisticated weapons that often don’t make it into production, and when the do they’re expensive to maintain.
The US. must spend a full 1 per cent of its GDP just to maintain its arsenal.
In 2007, the amount of money labelled 'wasted' or 'lost' in Iraq -- $11 billion -- could pay 220,000 teachers salaries
America's defence spending doubled in the same period that its economy shrunk from 32 to 23 per cent of global output*
*This fact originally said defence spending had doubled since 2008.
Source: National defence Magazine
The total known land area occupied by U.S. bases and facilities is 15,654 square miles -- bigger than D.C., Massachusetts, and New Jersey combined.
In 2008, the Pentagon spent more money every five seconds in Iraq than the average American earned in a year
Two decades after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the defence Department still has more than 40 generals, admirals or civilian equivalents based in Europe
The amount the government has spent compensating radiation victims of nuclear testing ($1.5 billion) could fully educate 13,000 American kids
The Pentagon spends more on war than all 50 states combined spend on health, education, welfare, and safety
The U.S. has 5% of the world's population -- but almost 50% of the world's total military expenditure
