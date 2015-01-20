10 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Davos, Switzerland

All eyes will be on Davos, Switzerland, this week as thousands of world executives and government leaders come together for the World Economic Forum.

While the ski resort town is probably most famous for hosting this annual meeting, it’s known for many other things during the rest of the year.

At 1,560 metres (5,100 feet), Davos claims to be to the 'highest altitude town in Europe.'* *The fact is debated. For example, Livigno in Italy (1,860 metres) and Saint-Véran in France (2,090 metres) are both higher than Davos. Davos is home to the highest brewery in Europe. Biervision Monstein bills itself as 'the last beerstop before heaven.' Around 11,000 people live in Davos year-round. However, there are roughly 28,000 guest beds that can be commercially rented out, either in hotels or holiday apartments. The local hockey team, HC Davos, is one of the most successful clubs in Switzerland. It won the Swiss league 30 times, last in 2011. HC Davos' Robbie Earl poses with the trophy after winning their final game against Dinamo Riga at the Spengler Cup ice hockey tournament in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos December 31, 2011. HC Davos is also the host of the Spengler Cup, the world's oldest international ice hockey tournament, according to the official website. It has taken place between Christmas and New Year's Day since 1923. The players of Dynamo Moscow celebrate in the ring with the winner's trophy after Dynamo Moscow won the final game between Team Canada and Dynamo Moscow at the 82nd Spengler Cup ice hockey tournament, in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2008. Davos is one stop on the Bernina Express, a panoramic railway that connects Switzerland with Italy and is famous for its scenic landscapes. Davos is not far from Klosters, a ski-resort that for decades been the winter holiday destination of the British Royal Family. This is Prince William in 1992, for example. German writer and Nobel Prize winner Thomas Mann was a great fan of Davos. His novel 'The Magic Mountain' is set in the town. Davos is one of Switzerland's largest ski resorts, boasting six different ski areas and a total of 320 kilometres (200 miles) of slopes. BONUS: The World Economic Forum also organises the Crystal Award for artists who 'are improving the state of the world.' This year's winners are Japanese architect Shigeru Ban, Benin-American Singer Angélique Kidjo, and Italian tenore Andrea Bocelli (pictured below). Done with Davos? Try something at the very opposite! 15 Mind-Blowing Facts About Saudi Arabia »

