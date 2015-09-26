15 facts about Coca-Cola that will blow your mind

Coca-Cola is everywhere.

The iconic American brand is recognised instantly around the globe and sold in more than 200 countries.

Altogether, more than 10,000 soft drinks from Coca-Cola are consumed every second of every day. You’ll be familiar with brands like Diet Coke, Sprite, and Fanta — but here’s some facts about Coca-Cola you might not have heard before.

Kim Bhasin contributed to an original version of this report.

Coca-Cola was invented by an Atlanta-based pharmacist John S. Pemberton in 1886. But the name was conjured up by his bookkeeper, Frank Robinson, who was also a dab hand with a pen. He created the unique flowing script that became the Coca-Cola logo that is still used today. Coca-Cola Art When Coca-Cola first launched it was marketed as a nerve tonic that 'relieves exhaustion.' This ad was published c.1886. Bonkers Institute There are only two countries in the world where Coca-Cola is not sold: Cuba and North Korea. KCNA Source: Business Insider Coke owns a whopping 20 brands that generate more than $1 billion in sales per year. Here they all are. Coca-Cola Source: Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola believes it invented the concept of the coupon. The company distributed sample coupons in late 1886 and the company believes it was the reason the drink spread from the small population of Atlanta to every state in the US by 1990. Between 1886 and 1914, one in 10 Cokes were given away for free. Coca-Cola Source: Marketing Week Coca-Cola is also to thank for the image we have today of Santa Claus. Coke began its Christmas advertising in 1920s to drum up sales in the slow winter months. It used several images, but none proved popular until 1931 when illustrator Haddon Sundblom painted a plump, jolly Santa in a red coat. The image was based on the Clement Moore poem 'A Visit from St. Nicholas' and his own Scandinavian heritage. Previous images of Santa Claus ranged from him being gaunt, to very big, and he wore all different colours including green and brown. Coca-Cola Source: Coca-Cola In 1985, Coca-Cola became the first soft drink to ever go to space. Astronauts tested the Coca-Cola Space Can aboard the Space Shuttle Challenger. Here's the can. Coca-Cola Source: Coca-Cola

