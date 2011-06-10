15 Facts About Coca-Cola That Will Blow Your Mind

Kim Bhasin
Coca-Cola is everywhere.The iconic American brand is recognised instantly around the globe and sold in more than 200 countries. Additionally there are thousands of subsidiary beverages that you might have no idea are owned by Coke.

Despite three CEO changes since 2000, Coke has kept a firm lead in the U.S. carbonated drinks market, with 42.8% market share to Pepsi’s 31.1%.

Altogether 1.7 billion servings of Coke products are consumed every day.

3.1% of all beverages consumed around the world are Coca-Cola products

Of the 55 billion servings of all kinds of beverages drunk each day (other than water), 1.7 billion are Coca-Cola trademarked/licensed drinks.

Source: Coca-Cola 2011 SEC Filings, Coca-Cola

Coke makes so many different beverages that if you drank one per day, it would take you over 9 years to try them all

Coca-Cola has a product portfolio of more than 3,500 beverages (and 500 brands), spanning from sodas to energy drinks to soy-based drinks.

Source: Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola's $35.1 billion in revenue makes it the 84th largest economy in the world, just ahead of Costa Rica

Sources: Coca-Cola's 2010 SEC Filings, CIA World Factbook

The Coca-Cola brand is worth an estimated $74 billion: more than Budweiser, Pepsi, Starbucks and Red Bull combined

The Coca-Cola brand is worth $74 billion, while Budweiser, Pepsi, Starbucks, and Red Bull combined are worth about $50 billion, according to the BrandZ Top 100.

Although Coca-Cola revenue was 38% less than PepsiCo's last year, Coke generated more in soft drink revenue -- around $28 billion vs. $12 billion

Remember, Pepsi owns non-drink brands like Frito-Lays and Quaker Oats.

Source: Bloomberg

If every drop of Coke ever produced were put in 8-ounce bottles and laid end-to-end, they would reach the moon and back over 2,000 times

Source: Coca-Cola

If you stacked up Coke's 2.8 million vending machines, they would take up 150.2 million cubic feet of space -- the size of 4 Empire State Buildings

Sources: Financial Times, Nova Recycling

The red and white Coca-Cola logo is recognised by 94% of the world's population

Coca-Cola has also reported that it's name is the second-most understood term in the world, behind 'OK.'

Source: Steel Media

There are 33 non-alcoholic brands that generate over $1 billion in revenue. Coca-Cola owns a whopping 15 of them

Source: AdAge, Coca-Cola

Around the world, the average person consumes a Coke product every four days


Coca-Cola spends more money on advertising than Microsoft and Apple combined

Coca-Cola advertising budget (2010): $2.9 billion

Microsoft advertising budget (2010): $1.6 billion

Apple advertising budget (2010): $691 million

Americans ingest 1.7 million tons -- or 10.8 pounds per person -- of sugar each year from Coca-Cola alone

Americans drink an average of 399 servings of Coke products per year. 50% of these are Coke brands, and 63% of those are Coca-Cola Classic. That comes out to 125.7 Classic Coke servings per person.

With 39 grams of sugar per serving, that means the average American consumes 4.9 kilograms per year -- or 10.8 pounds.

Multiply that by 307 million Americans and you get around 1.7 million tons of sugar.

The average Mexican drinks more Coke products than the average American, British, Indian, and Chinese combined

On average, Mexicans drink 665 servings of Coke products each year.

Americans drink 399, British 202, Chinese 32, and Indian 9 -- which comes out to 642 servings.

Source: Coca-Cola's 2009 per capita consumption study

Coke uses 300,000 tons of aluminium for its cans every year just for its US operations. That's equal to 17.4% of what the entire US aluminium industry produces

Sources: Canmaker.com, USGS: Aluminium - Mineral Commodity Summary 2011


Coca-Cola sells more than 1000 kinds of juice drinks, including: Simply, Minute Maid, Fruitopia, Hi-C, Fuze and Odwalla

Source: GuruFocus

