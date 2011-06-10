15 Facts About Coca-Cola That Will Blow Your Mind

Photo: Michael Newton on flickr
Coca-Cola is everywhere.The iconic American brand is recognised instantly around the globe and sold in more than 200 countries. Additionally there are thousands of subsidiary beverages that you might have no idea are owned by Coke.
Despite three CEO changes since 2000, Coke has kept a firm lead in the U.S. carbonated drinks market, with 42.8% market share to Pepsi’s 31.1%.
Altogether 1.7 billion servings of Coke products are consumed every day.
Of the 55 billion servings of all kinds of beverages drunk each day (other than water), 1.7 billion are Coca-Cola trademarked/licensed drinks.
Source: Coca-Cola 2011 SEC Filings, Coca-Cola
Coke makes so many different beverages that if you drank one per day, it would take you over 9 years to try them all
Coca-Cola has a product portfolio of more than 3,500 beverages (and 500 brands), spanning from sodas to energy drinks to soy-based drinks.
Source: Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola's $35.1 billion in revenue makes it the 84th largest economy in the world, just ahead of Costa Rica
The Coca-Cola brand is worth an estimated $74 billion: more than Budweiser, Pepsi, Starbucks and Red Bull combined
The Coca-Cola brand is worth $74 billion, while Budweiser, Pepsi, Starbucks, and Red Bull combined are worth about $50 billion, according to the BrandZ Top 100.
Although Coca-Cola revenue was 38% less than PepsiCo's last year, Coke generated more in soft drink revenue -- around $28 billion vs. $12 billion
If every drop of Coke ever produced were put in 8-ounce bottles and laid end-to-end, they would reach the moon and back over 2,000 times
If you stacked up Coke's 2.8 million vending machines, they would take up 150.2 million cubic feet of space -- the size of 4 Empire State Buildings
Coca-Cola has also reported that it's name is the second-most understood term in the world, behind 'OK.'
Source: Steel Media
There are 33 non-alcoholic brands that generate over $1 billion in revenue. Coca-Cola owns a whopping 15 of them
Coca-Cola advertising budget (2010): $2.9 billion
Microsoft advertising budget (2010): $1.6 billion
Apple advertising budget (2010): $691 million
Americans ingest 1.7 million tons -- or 10.8 pounds per person -- of sugar each year from Coca-Cola alone
Americans drink an average of 399 servings of Coke products per year. 50% of these are Coke brands, and 63% of those are Coca-Cola Classic. That comes out to 125.7 Classic Coke servings per person.
With 39 grams of sugar per serving, that means the average American consumes 4.9 kilograms per year -- or 10.8 pounds.
Multiply that by 307 million Americans and you get around 1.7 million tons of sugar.
The average Mexican drinks more Coke products than the average American, British, Indian, and Chinese combined
On average, Mexicans drink 665 servings of Coke products each year.
Americans drink 399, British 202, Chinese 32, and Indian 9 -- which comes out to 642 servings.
Coke uses 300,000 tons of aluminium for its cans every year just for its US operations. That's equal to 17.4% of what the entire US aluminium industry produces
Coca-Cola sells more than 1000 kinds of juice drinks, including: Simply, Minute Maid, Fruitopia, Hi-C, Fuze and Odwalla
