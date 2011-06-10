15 Facts About Coca-Cola That Will Blow Your Mind

Photo: Michael Newton on flickr

Coca-Cola is everywhere.The iconic American brand is recognised instantly around the globe and sold in more than 200 countries. Additionally there are thousands of subsidiary beverages that you might have no idea are owned by Coke.



Despite three CEO changes since 2000, Coke has kept a firm lead in the U.S. carbonated drinks market, with 42.8% market share to Pepsi’s 31.1%.

Altogether 1.7 billion servings of Coke products are consumed every day.

