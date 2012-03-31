13 Fascinating Facts About China's Millionaires

Photo: AP Images

China’s Industrial Bank and HuRun Report just released a major report on the changing lifestyle of China’s new rich, based on hundreds of interviews across the country.There are currently 2.7 million high-net-worth (HNW) individuals in China with personal assets of $950,000 or more, and 63,500 ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals with assets worth $15.8 million or more.



