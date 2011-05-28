18 Facts About China That Will Blow Your Mind

For all the crazy stories you’ve heard about China, the world’s biggest country is going to keep blowing your mind.



The speed and size of economic development going in China right now has never happened before. In just 10 years, a small emerging market has transformed into a geopolitical bruiser that can go toe-to-toe with Ben Bernanke.

Like it or not, China plays a critical role in the global economy from here out. Let’s hope it doesn’t crash.

