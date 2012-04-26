12 Incredible Facts About Canada's Oil Sands

Dina Spector
oil sands canada

Photo: Louis Helbig: www.beautifuldestruction.ca

This is part of our series on the Alberta oil sands.

This week our reporter Robert Johnson is on a mission to explore the third largest source of oil in the world: the Canadian oil sands. 

The United States already imports more oil from Canada than anywhere else. But with oil prices on the rise, the controversial oil sands are likely to become even more economically viable, despite experts’ warnings about environmental risks.  

Of Canada's 175 billion barrels of oil that can be recovered, 170 billion barrels come from the oil sands in the Alberta region.

Source: Canada Association of Oil Producers

Canada has about 9 times as much proven oil reserves as the United States (around 22 billion barrels).

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

The country has enough oil to fuel its own oil demand for about 266 years (if they stopped exporting their oil).

Calculated based on Canada's 1.8 million barrels/day oil consumption.

New oil sands development is expected to generate $84 billion per year — enough to feed more than 90% of Canadian households for one year.

Source: Canada Association of Oil Producers

Canada supplies 25% of U.S. crude oil imports, more than double that of Saudi Arabia.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

The oil sands cover 54,826 square miles, an area bigger than England and almost the size of Florida.

Source: The Pembina Institute

It takes about two tons of mined oil sands to produce one barrel of crude oil. One operating mine in Alberta has excavated more soil than the Great Pyramid of Cheops, the Great Wall of China, the Suez Canal and the world's 10 biggest dams combined.

Oil sands operations divert 349 million cubic meters of water per year from the local river — twice that used by the city of Calgary.

Source: Climate and Capitalism

The total size of the lakes made from oil extraction is bigger than Vancouver.

Source: The Pembina Institute

Producing a barrel of tar sand oil emits three times more greenhouse gases than producing a barrel of conventional oil.

Source: Climate and Capitalism

Oil sands production uses enough natural gas in a day to heat 3 million homes in Canada.

Source: Climate and Capitalism

The world's oil sands production went up 225% in the last decade.

Source: IHS CERA

Business Insider's last oil expedition was to the fracking capital

You've Never Seen Anything Like This North Dakota Boom Town >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.