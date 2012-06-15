Here's What Really Happens To The 20,000 Bodies Donated To Science Each Year In The US

Photo: YouTube

Mary Roach wanted to know what happened to bodies once they were donated to science. In her research, she found a 2,000 year history of cadavers and all they’ve accomplished for society.The result is her book “Stiff: The Curious Lives of Human Cadavers

,” a non-fiction account of her research. She published it back in 2003, but the history and facts are still well worth reading.



About 20,000 U.S.bodies are donated to science every year, according to the Orange County Register.

Cadavers have flown in space and endured car crashes. They’ve been crucified to test the authenticity of the Shroud of Turin. One famous artist even spent his life savings so he could eat their flesh for two months.

The images are from videos of the Body Worlds exhibit, a display of cadavers.

