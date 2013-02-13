5 Things You Probably Don't Want To Know About That Burger You're Eating

Remember the whole 'pink slime' scandal that exploded last April?

Well, that slimy texture of ground beef is caused by ammonia hydroxide, a chemical solution used in cleaning products that also happens to be very effective for killing bacteria in fatty beef trimmings that often find their way into burgers, TLC's Planet Green blog reported.

'Everything about this process, to me, is about no respect for food, or people, or children, and I'd want to know when I'm eating this stuff,' Jamie Oliver, a chef and host of 'Food Revolution,' said of the practice, CTV News reported. 'And I'd want it clearly labelled.'

For now, however, it's not. Though major fast food chains like Burger King and McDonald's have sworn off the stuff, the company behind the practice (Beef Products Inc., based out of South Dakota) produces over 7 million pounds of ground beef a week -- easily making it the world's largest frozen ground beef producer, according to TLC.