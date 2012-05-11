11 More Fascinating Facts About Beauty

Photo: Anton Oparin / Shutterstock.com
Society places a premium on appearance. But what makes someone “good-looking” and why are these physically ideal specimens so often the subject of envy?We’ve written about the science of beauty once or twice before, but something about this subject still attracts us.
The perfect female face, according to researchers at the University of Toronto, has a distance between the pupils of 46 per cent of the entire face, and a distance between the eyes and the mouth that is 36 per cent of the distance from the hairline to the chin.
Source: BBC News
College students who were asked to rate photographs of 10 male and 10 female faces found portraits showing the left sides of faces more aesthetically pleasing than those showing right sides.
Source: Psychology Today
A 2005 study by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis found that slim, tall and good-looking people tend to earn higher wages than their plain-Jane co-workers.
This is partly because certain physical characteristics shown to increase confidence and communication skills may also boost productivity at the office. Researchers note that discrimination, or a 'plainness penalty,' may also be at play.
Source: CNN Money
According to Economists at the University of Texas, beauty's direct relation to happiness is partly linked to economic benefits.
Better-looking people generally earn more money and marry better-looking and higher-earning spouses than their less attractive counterparts.
Source: USA Today
Psychologist Maria Agthe found that good-looking applicants for a graduate scholarship received less favourable reviews from raters of the same sex.
Source: Psychology Today
By monitoring the academic intelligence and physical appearance of more than 17,000 people from childhood up to early adulthood, researchers at the London School of Economics found that in Britain, good-looking women have IQs 11.4 points above the average, and attractive men have a higher IQ of 13.6 points.
Source: The Daily Mail
Researchers from the University of British Colombia found that women viewed men as less attractive when they appeared happy because it made them seem less masculine.
Source: CBS News
An experiment led by British psychologist Benedict Jones of the University of Aberdeen in Scotland found that women are drawn to men who are smiled at by other women.
This suggests that women rely on the attitudes of others to shape their own view about the attractiveness of men.
Source: Cosmos Magazine
When selecting features of an attractive woman, men choose proportions characteristic of young girls, including a shorter distance from the eyes to the chin and fuller lips, according to research by Professor Victor Johnstone of the University of New Mexico.
Source: The Beauty Blog
Scientists believe that because we pay closer attention to beautiful people -- either out of curiosity, romantic interest or the desire for friendship -- we also perceive their personalities better.
Source: Psychology Today
Psychologist David Perret found that women are attracted to men who look like their father and men fall for women who look like their mother.
This is especially true when we have a good relationship with our parents because they remind us of the faces we constantly saw growing up.
Source: The Daily Mail
