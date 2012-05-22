9 Fascinating Facts About Apple's Stock

Photo: AP

Morgan Stanley’s Adam Parker has an interesting report on “The Elephant In The Room” AKA: Apple. It’s not so much about the company, but rather about the stock itself and how investors should deal with such a megacap in their portfolios.Even though Apple’s been a huge winner for tons of investors, the stock brings its headaches, since typically a prudent investor would trip their holdings as it got larger and larger. Problem is: Selling Apple at any price (up until recently) has been a huge blunder.



Anyway, here are some facts from Parker’s report (which apparently is the most-read note at Morgan Stanley today).

Apple is the largest stock in the S&P, and will likely be the largest market weight in the S&P since 1986.

Apple will likely surpass Exxon as the top earning stock by the end of the year.

9% of S&P trading volume is Apple. That’s the highest of any one stock since 1982.

26% of all large hedge funds hold Apple positions that are larger than 1% of their portfolios

One in 25 of all hedge funds has 10% or more (!) of their portfolio in Apple.

Almost no other stock correlates well with Apple.

Apple does not correlate well with any other area of the market (i.e. mega caps)

Earnings tend to be big movers for the stock, while product announcements are not that big of a deal for Apple’s stock.

Apple is somewhat negatively correlated with the euro.

Another thing that’s interesting is that the report advises against trying to create a basket of related stocks (like suppliers) as they have failed to perform as well as Apple, and the baskets require constant rebalancing.

Anyway, the good news. After getting pummelled, Apple is surging today >

