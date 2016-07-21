9 amazing facts about Apple's massive new 'spaceship' campus

Apple is almost finished with its biggest project yet: Apple campus 2.

The iPhone maker has spent more than five years building out its massive ‘spaceship’ headquarters in Cupertino, California. But the campus is finally expected to open up, at least in part, by the beginning of next year.

While Apple hasn’t shared all of the details about its new campus, it has said just enough for us to know that it will be unlike any other office building in the world.

Here are some of the most impressive fact about the campus.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.