Facts About Apple's Business That Will Blow Your Mind

Jay Yarow
tim cook

Photo: AP

Apple just turned in a historically great earnings report.Seriously! It was the fourth biggest quarterly profit ever.

We’ve run through all the biggest numbers and added some context to give you an idea of how well Apple is doing right now.

Apple's revenue was $46 billion, with iPhone revenue at $24.4 billion, or 53% of Apple's total sales

Apple is now the world's largest smartphone maker, beating Samsung

Apple's revenue is now DOUBLE Microsoft's ($46 billion versus $20.9 billion)

Apple's growth rate is ACCELERATING as these charts from Dan Frommer at ReadWriteWeb show

Apple's quarterly profit of $13 billion was the fourth biggest ever!

That profit was bigger than Google's quarterly revenue -- $13 billion for Apple versus $10.6 billion for Google

Apple's $13 billion in profits are bigger than Research In Motion's $8 billion market cap

Apple now has $97 billion in cash on hand. Let's put that in context ...

... Facebook hopes to have a market valuation of $100 billion when it IPOs. That will be less than Apple's cash on hand ...

... it could buy Twitter 10 times over with its cash ...

... Apple's cash on hand is more than the market cap of all but 52 companies, the WSJ reports.

Apple sold 15.4 million iPads, which suggests it sold three times as many iPads as Kindle Fires at twice the price

The iPad is outselling desktop PCs in the U.S., and it's now equal to 17% of the PC market

Apple generated $17 million in revenue per store compared to $4 million per store for Best Buy on average

Apple had 110 million people visit it stores, a 45% increase over the same period a year prior

For some context on that retail visitors number ... Major League Baseball had 73 million people attend all of its games in 2011.

... And The NFL, which calls itself the most attended sport, had ~34 million people attend its games in 2010.

App Store developers earned $700 million in the holiday quarter alone. Overall, Apple has paid out $4 billion to developers.

Apple sold 1.4 million Apple TVs last quarter, but it's still a hobby

All in all, an incredible quarter! And now Apple's the biggest company in the world as measured by market cap

