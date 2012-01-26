Facts About Apple's Business That Will Blow Your Mind

Photo: AP
Apple just turned in a historically great earnings report.Seriously! It was the fourth biggest quarterly profit ever.
We’ve run through all the biggest numbers and added some context to give you an idea of how well Apple is doing right now.
Apple's revenue was $46 billion, with iPhone revenue at $24.4 billion, or 53% of Apple's total sales
That profit was bigger than Google's quarterly revenue -- $13 billion for Apple versus $10.6 billion for Google
... Facebook hopes to have a market valuation of $100 billion when it IPOs. That will be less than Apple's cash on hand ...
Apple sold 15.4 million iPads, which suggests it sold three times as many iPads as Kindle Fires at twice the price
Apple generated $17 million in revenue per store compared to $4 million per store for Best Buy on average
UPDATE: We originally wrote: 'Best Buy does $293,000 per store on average ... Best Buy says it has 58,105 stores around the world. Analysts estimate it will do $17 billion in sales, for an average of $293,000 per store. It should be noted that a small portion of these stores are mobile only, and Kitchen and Bath centres.' This is totally inaccurate. We got sqaure footage mixed up with retail stores after reading a spread sheet from Best Buy. We apologise for the error. According to Best Buy, it has 4,172 stores around the world.
For some context on that retail visitors number ... Major League Baseball had 73 million people attend all of its games in 2011.
... And The NFL, which calls itself the most attended sport, had ~34 million people attend its games in 2010.
App Store developers earned $700 million in the holiday quarter alone. Overall, Apple has paid out $4 billion to developers.
All in all, an incredible quarter! And now Apple's the biggest company in the world as measured by market cap
